RERA : Is it a boon or curse for Real Estate? | Bayaweaver

Bayaweaver
NOIDA NCR, India - Aug. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act 2016 (RERA) which came on May has changed the face of real estate industry by brining complete transparency and accountability, which till now was the biggest issue. Homebuyers generally face perennial problems like delay in getting possession, paying extra charge for outside space, no transparency of work through during buying and selling the property, other such issues that really frustrates homebuyers. However, with the arrival of RERA, most of these issues will be solved. Builders and real estate agents will be under the scanner.

Before understanding how RERA will affect real estate, we need to understand what exactly RERA is?

Real Estate Regularity Act is an act where each and every state and union territory will have separate authority or regulator and set of rules. The centre and state is responsible in drafting rules for Union Territories and national capital. However, many states will have notified rules, these includes Haryana, UP and Maharashtra.

How it will affect Real Estate?

Well, as mentioned above, RERA will bring a breather to the sector, only if the state implements the centre's policy as it is. Generally, buyers are anxious about too many things while purchasing an apartment. RERA promises to clear this anxiety. Every developer will have a set of deadline or timeline for the completion of the project. This will eventually benefit the buyer and will have no endless wait.

"It's a paradigm change in the real estate sector. It will protect buyers who have purchased flats in the past. The regulator under the RERA should find ways to help complete on-going projects and provide relief to home buyers," NAREDCO Chairman Rajeev Talwar says.

Impact on on-going projects:

If RERA is implemented on on-going project, this could lead to confusion among buyers and developers, especially if the law is not implemented appropriately. However, the delays are not escalated by developers, but by government authorities. From sanctions to getting OC, authorities take their own sweet time in handing over the important documents.

Furthermore, as per RERA, developers cannot ask for more than 10 per cent of the property cost as booking amount before the agreement is signed.

In many ways, the implementation of RERA can be either a curse or a boom, which entirely depends on how the rules are implied on real estate.

To know more visit - http://www.bayaweaver.in
End
Source:Bayaweaver
Email:***@bayaweaver.in
Tags:Bayaweaver, Bayaweaver Noida, Bayaweaver Home Lucknow
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Noida Ncr - Delhi - India
