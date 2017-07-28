News By Tag
Replace Plain White Ceramic Tiles with Designer Porcelain Tiles
Metric Tile has a wide range of high-quality tiles that you can use for giving your home or office an elegant look. These products are mostly available in various shapes and sizes.
Porcelain tiles are possibly one of the best tiles to come out of Europe. Most of the products of this category are featured with a mix of colors that is possible only in porcelain and new ink jet print systems that make them perfect for both walls as well as floors. Moreover, these tiles are priced very affordably.
These products have evolved a lot over the years to give an elegant look to your newly built house. The latest ones are professionally designed to give a unique feel as well as affordability to each room of your home.
Not only this, they are made of a high quality material that makes them absolutely resistant to wear and tear, meaning these tiles retain their new as well as beautiful look for years to come. They can also handle even extremely heavy weight.
Most importantly, they are extremely easy extreme clean. You cannot go wrong in terms of variety. These products are available in a wide range of varieties of which glazed and unglazed types are one of the most prominent ones.
When it comes to installation of these products, they are very easy to install. Also, these products are featured with unique as well as a natural look that makes them the first choice of most of the homeowners as well as builders.
Their high resistance to moisture and strains makes them perfect to be used at places where there is maximum use of water, such as kitchen and washroom. They are also perfect to be used on all kinds of surfaces both outdoor as well as indoor.
The most prominent features include eco-friendly material and uniform color throughout the entire body.
