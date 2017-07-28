 
News By Tag
* Immigration Visa
* Canada Immigration
* Work Permit Canada
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


International Law Chamber writes success story in terms of settlement of Immigration Disputes

International Law Chamber writes success story in terms of settlement of Immigration Disputes by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) requires that Canadian employers meet certain requirements when hiring foreign workers.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Immigration Visa
* Canada Immigration
* Work Permit Canada

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Calgary - Alberta - Canada

Subject:
* Features

CALGARY, Alberta - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- International Law Chamber writes success story in terms of settlement of Immigration Disputes by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) requires that Canadian employers meet certain requirements when hiring foreign workers.

In order to work in Canada on a temporary basis, foreign workers must obtain a Canadian Temporary Work Permit.

At Law Chamber, we review all aspects of the temporary job offer to ensure that it meets ESDC requirements:

• The job being offered;
• The person's qualifications with respect to the job offer;
• The person's country of citizenship;
• The person's current country of residence;
• The jurisdiction of where this job will take place in Canada; and
• Whether or not there are licensing requirements for the job.

Law Chamber Work Permit Services include:

• Verification that the candidate has the proper work experience, as per Canada's National Occupation Classification (NOC) system;
• Verification that the job offer and the Canadian company have met the criteria for a job offer confirmation;
• Preparation of the application forms;
• Verification and cross-referencing of all information on forms;
• Advice on which essential documents are required in support of the applications;
• Preparation of detailed cover letters highlighting how the criteria have been met for a job offer confirmation;
• Preparation of detailed cover letters highlighting your qualifications for the position;
• Submission of the applications promptly to the appropriate government offices;
• Monitoring the applications in progress and processing speeds, relative to other files we have submitted to the same offices;
• Alerting a particular office when there are any processing delays with the applications; and
• Ensuring confirmation and Canada Work Permit issuance.

With the story of successful immigration (employement) of the Lanigan, Sean, Hoshyari, Iraj lots more, with the International Law Chamber.

Contact
International Law Chamber
***@lawchamberpro.com
End
Source:Law Chamber
Email:***@lawchamberpro.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
INTERNATIONAL LAW CHAMBER News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share