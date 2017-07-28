 
News By Tag
* Nathan Mitchell
* Concert
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Clearwater
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
321
July 2017
31302928


Church of Scientology Commemorates World Humanitarian Day with Concert

 
 
Nathan Mitchell
Nathan Mitchell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nathan Mitchell
Concert
Music

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Clearwater - Florida - US

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- On August 19th, the Church of Scientology in Clearwater is celebrating World Humanitarian Day with a concert performance in the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church's international religious retreat. The concert features Mr. Nathan Mitchell, performer of many different genres and Florida native. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend.

The host of the evening will be Ms. Lisa Mansell, Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology, who will talk about the history and purpose of World Humanitarian Day.

This day was created by the United Nations. It was first commemorated on August 19, 2009 and has continued each year after. In 2012, the "I Was Here" campaign had a social reach of over 1 billion people and was supported by American singer, Beyoncé.

"World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to those who risk their lives in humanitarian service all over the world," said Ms. Mansell. "We will be using this night to acknowledge all humanitarians and volunteers for their hard work in our communities."

After acknowledging the volunteers in the audience, Ms. Mansell will turn the event over to the Flag Band and Mr. Nathan Mitchell for a full concert performance.

Nathan Mitchell performs many different styles - Gospel, R&B, Funk, Blues, and Smooth Jazz. His debut single For All Eternity, released in 2013, was coproduced by Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Brown and charted on Billboard's Top 30. Mr. Mitchell also wrote and co-produced James Lloyd's debut single Play it Forward which spent 8 weeks on Billboard's Top 10 Smooth Jazz Chart.

For more information or to attend the concert, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.

The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

Contact
Church of Scientology
***@churchofscientology.net
End
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@churchofscientology.net
Tags:Nathan Mitchell, Concert, Music
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Clearwater - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scientology Information Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share