Church of Scientology Commemorates World Humanitarian Day with Concert

Nathan Mitchell

Contact

Church of Scientology

***@churchofscientology.net Church of Scientology

End

-- On August 19, the Church of Scientology in Clearwater is celebrating World Humanitarian Day with a concert performance in the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church's international religious retreat. The concert features Mr. Nathan Mitchell, performer of many different genres and Florida native. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend.The host of the evening will be Ms. Lisa Mansell, Public Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology, who will talk about the history and purpose of World Humanitarian Day.This day was created by the United Nations. It was first commemorated on August 19, 2009 and has continued each year after. In 2012, the "I Was Here" campaign had a social reach of over 1 billion people and was supported by American singer, Beyoncé."World Humanitarian Day is dedicated to those who risk their lives in humanitarian service all over the world," said Ms. Mansell. "We will be using this night to acknowledge all humanitarians and volunteers for their hard work in our communities."After acknowledging the volunteers in the audience, Ms. Mansell will turn the event over to the Flag Band and Mr. Nathan Mitchell for a full concert performance.Nathan Mitchell performs many different styles - Gospel, R&B, Funk, Blues, and Smooth Jazz. His debut single For All Eternity, released in 2013, was coproduced by Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Brown and charted on Billboard's Top 30. Mr. Mitchell also wrote and co-produced James Lloyd's debut singlewhich spent 8 weeks on Billboard's Top 10 Smooth Jazz Chart.For more information or to attend the concert, please call (727) 467-6860 or email dylanpires@churchofscientology.net.Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.