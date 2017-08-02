News By Tag
ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Why Personal and Business Relationships Fail" Webinar with Brooke Stenzler
San Diego, CA—August 2, 2017—ChiroTouch™
It's no secret that people connect with some better than others. Sometimes, however, no matter how hard people try, the relationship can be difficult. For a practice to thrive, it's important for a chiropractor to be able to create connections with each patient. Learning how to gain a genuine understanding and tolerance for patients, staff, and family members will greatly impact a chiropractor's practice as well as his or her overall happiness.
"The degree to which people maintain a positive outlook and are content with their life path is reflected in the health of their relationships,"
During this webinar, CTAcademy and Mrs. Stenzler will discuss:
● What to look for when hiring staff (hint: it won't be on their resume!)
● How to maximize the connection people have with everyone in their lives
● How to avoid the pitfalls of failing relationships
● Why those who people cherish most may be sucking the energy out of them, and what to do about it
ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.
Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified,"
To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/
About ChiroTouch
ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.
