August 2017





ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Why Personal and Business Relationships Fail" Webinar

 
 
SAN DIEGO - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Contact: Kitty Franklin
ChiroTouch
9265 Sky Park Court
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Phone: 858.966.9047

ChiroTouch's CTAcademy to Host "Why Personal and Business Relationships Fail" Webinar with Brooke Stenzler

San Diego, CA—August 2, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic software, is pleased to announce CTAcademy's upcoming webinar "Why Personal and Business Relationships Fail," which is scheduled to air live for one hour on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 10:00am PST.  CTAcademy will be joined by Brooke Stenzler, a certified Y.O.U. Practitioner, Corporate Facilitator, and Trainer who is dedicated to providing insightful and practical approaches to create DREAM relationships in business, home, and life.

It's no secret that people connect with some better than others.  Sometimes, however, no matter how hard people try, the relationship can be difficult.  For a practice to thrive, it's important for a chiropractor to be able to create connections with each patient.  Learning how to gain a genuine understanding and tolerance for patients, staff, and family members will greatly impact a chiropractor's practice as well as his or her overall happiness.

"The degree to which people maintain a positive outlook and are content with their life path is reflected in the health of their relationships," said Robert Moberg, President of ChiroTouch.  "We're excited to have Mrs. Stenzler join us for this webinar and share her knowledge on how building optimal relationships leads to feeling more fulfilled and satisfied, both personally and professionally."

During this webinar, CTAcademy and Mrs. Stenzler will discuss:

    ●  What to look for when hiring staff (hint: it won't be on their resume!)

    ●  How to maximize the connection people have with everyone in their lives

    ●  How to avoid the pitfalls of failing relationships

    ●  Why those who people cherish most may be sucking the energy out of them, and what to do about it

ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise.  Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.

Other recent webinar topics include "MACRA—2017 Compliance Reporting Simplified," "The Secret Recipe to Grow Your Practice," and "Keeping More of What You Make."  The ChiroTouch webinar programs and the attendees have benefited from speakers such as Dr. David Jackson, Garrett Gunderson, Dr. Patrick Gentempo, Kathy Mills Chang, and many more.  This cross-section of the most influential and recognized coaches and speakers has made for a very robust and popular series of webinars.  These webinars, along with many more, can be viewed at www.chirotouch.com/webinars/.

To join this webinar, visit http://learn.chirotouch.com/l/124901/2017-08-01/v9qks?utm....


About ChiroTouch

ChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.

Kitty Franklin
858.966.9047
***@chirotouch.com
Email:***@chirotouch.com Email Verified
Tags:Chiropractic Software, Ehr, Emr
Industry:Software
Location:San Diego - California - United States
