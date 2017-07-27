News By Tag
Libman Education Releases New Course to help Coders Master the Complex LTAC Coding Process
Authored by LTAC coding experts Barry Libman and Christopher G. Richards
Long Term Acute Care hospitals serve patients requiring complex medical management. Libman Education's Long Term Acute Care Coding provides a clear and straightforward approach to ICD-10 coding of diagnoses and procedures for conditions commonly seen in the LTAC / LTACH setting. The course covers several coding challenges unique to the LTAC setting:
• Knowing when to report procedures performed at outside facilities
• Properly coding mechanical ventilation
• Understanding when to code an injury as initial vs. subsequent
• When aftercare codes are used
"Medical management for patients in LTAC hospitals is quite complex," said Barry Libman, President of Libman Education and author of Libman Education's Long Term Acute Care Coding course. "As such, LTAC coding is complex and requires a strong foundation. This course explains the complex LTAC coding procedure in three concise lessons, providing a clear and straightforward approach to ICD-10 coding of diagnoses and procedures for conditions commonly seen in the LTAC setting."
Lesson topics in Long Term Acute Care Coding include Medical Conditions, Injuries and Sequelae of Diseases, and LTAC Procedure Coding. Those who complete the course are eligible for a Certificate of Completion and CEUs.
ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
http://www.libmaneducation.com
