 
News By Tag
* Ltach Coding
* Ltac Coding
* Ltac Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bedford
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Libman Education Releases New Course to help Coders Master the Complex LTAC Coding Process

Authored by LTAC coding experts Barry Libman and Christopher G. Richards
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ltach Coding
* Ltac Coding
* Ltac Training

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Bedford - Massachusetts - US

BEDFORD, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- To help coders master the complex LTAC coding process, Libman Education has released a new course authored by LTAC experts Barry Libman, MS, RHIA, CDIP, CCS, and Christopher G. Richards, RHIA, CCS. Titled Long Term Acute Care Coding, the online, on-demand course is designed to provide the foundational training needed for coders in the LTAC / LTACH setting.

Long Term Acute Care hospitals serve patients requiring complex medical management. Libman Education's Long Term Acute Care Coding provides a clear and straightforward approach to ICD-10 coding of diagnoses and procedures for conditions commonly seen in the LTAC / LTACH setting. The course covers several coding challenges unique to the LTAC setting:

• Knowing when to report procedures performed at outside facilities
• Properly coding mechanical ventilation
• Understanding when to code an injury as initial vs. subsequent
• When aftercare codes are used

"Medical management for patients in LTAC hospitals is quite complex," said Barry Libman, President of Libman Education and author of Libman Education's Long Term Acute Care Coding course. "As such, LTAC coding is complex and requires a strong foundation. This course explains the complex LTAC coding procedure in three concise lessons, providing a clear and straightforward approach to ICD-10 coding of diagnoses and procedures for conditions commonly seen in the LTAC setting."

Lesson topics in Long Term Acute Care Coding include Medical Conditions, Injuries and Sequelae of Diseases, and LTAC Procedure Coding. Those who complete the course are eligible for a Certificate of Completion and CEUs.

For more about Long Term Acute Care Coding, visit

http://www.libmaneducation.com/store/Long-Term-Acute-Care...

ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION

Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.

http://www.libmaneducation.com

Contact
Stephen Halbrook
***@libmaneducation.com
End
Source:
Email:***@libmaneducation.com Email Verified
Tags:Ltach Coding, Ltac Coding, Ltac Training
Industry:Education
Location:Bedford - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Libman Education News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share