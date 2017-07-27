Sharing Data with the Support for Cloud Storage in SuperPad 10

SuperPad 10, the mobile GIS operated on Windows, starts to support mainstream cloud data storage services to manage layers easily in the latest release.

Shareing Data with the Support for Cloud Storage in SuperPad10

-- After rigorous design and development, and also intensive testing by Supergeo product team, the new feature of SuperPad— "Cloud Storage Support" is finally available for users. And it's going to be released at the beginning of August. With the help of this new function, field workers are allowed to update and submit data instantly, which would greatly improve the efficiency of data transmission among the field team. Another significant advantage of using cloud storage is that the storage space will no longer become a constraint. Therefore, we can manage a large amount of survey data and layers with ease, increasing the overall productivity of a work group.The newly supported cloud storage function is quite easy to master. With few settings and operations in SuperPad, you can quickly connect it to your account for cloud service and start to download or upload data. Users may have questions like: "What is the difference between using the cloud function in SuperPad and using the applications developed by the service provider?" As you know, a layer is composed of many files, such as .shp, .dbf, .prj, etc. When choosing applications developed by the service provider to download or upload a lot of layers, once you miss part of necessary files, the layer cannot be opened. However, the problem mentioned above won't occur when using the function of SuperPad since it manages data by layers. As long as you log in your account in SuperPad, you can use Layer Manager to upload or download any specific layers. Consequently, similar situations will never happen again. Due to technical limitation, this function now only supports the PC version of SuperPad.Supergeo believes that this update will greatly simplify the workflow of saving and managing data. Also, it saves a considerable amount of time while improving the flexibility of operation. The performance of SuperGIS software will be continuously optimized, aiming to provide users with the most stable operation experience. With the combination of advanced GNSS and GIS technology, SuperPad definitely is the ideal choice for your field crews!To further help users understand how landscapes look like and augment the capability of spatial analysis, Supergeo has continuously developed 3D GIS technology that can be applied to web and desktop environments. On Aug. 16, Supergeo webinar team will host a new webinar unveiled the latest features of SuperGIS 3D Earth Server. Please visit Supergeo's website to register and learn more about it!Can't wait to take a look at the cloud storage function? Get a free trial and experience it!Reserve your spot for the latest SuperGIS Webinar:Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.