Frigibar Industries, Inc. Has Moved to West Palm Beach After 46 Years in Miami Florida

Frigibar Industries, American manufacturer of quality marine refrigeration products, has moved after nearly 50 years of being a part of the Miami marine industry.
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- After more than 46 years, Frigibar Industries Inc., the manufacturer of premium American-made marine refrigeration units and freezers for boats and yachts, is relocating from Miami, Florida to West Palm Beach.

"The Frigibar team is looking forward to being part of the marine industry community in Palm Beach," says Frigibar President Shuly Oletzky. "We look forward to growing in our new home while continuing to provide excellent products and service to all of our customers—in all of South Florida and around the world." Oletzky has resided in Palm Beach County for over 16 years and is thrilled to bring the company "home" to their new location at 5770 Columbia Circle in West Palm Beach.

The new facility is located off of Hill Avenue on Columbia Circle, just south of Merchants Metals and east of Factory Direct Supply WPB. The move brings Frigibar closer to local marine industry staples, including Rybovich Marina (https://www.rybovich.com/), Suntex Marina at Riviera Beach, American Yacht Restoration (http://www.americanyachtrestoration.com/), Gulfstream Marine, Beard Marine Group (http://www.beardmarine.com/) and numerous others.

Frigibar Industries, Inc. was established in 1971 by Oletzky's father, a twenty-one-year veteran of the United States Navy and aerospace engineer, Sheldon Oletzky. Shuly has led operations of the business since 2009. The Frigibar brand has continued to grow and remains a symbol of quality and dependability within the marine refrigeration industry.

Frigibar products, which include handcrafted and custom-built freezer/refrigerator units, fiberglass cockpit freezers, dock boxes, insulated fish boxes, ice chests, and more, are available online at Frigibar.com (http://www.frigibar.com/frigibar-products/).

"My family and our team is incredibly proud to have called Miami home for decades and I'm grateful for all support we received in and from the community," says Oletzky. Oletzky plans to maintain Frigibar's involvement and support of the Miami marine industry community. Frigibar plans to continue to exhibit at the Miami International Boat Show.

To learn more about the move and Frigibar Industries, Inc. contact info@frigibar.comor call Frigibar at 305-757-7697. View the Frigibar product catalog at Frigibar.com/products.

