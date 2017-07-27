News By Tag
International Kudos for Indies Unlimited
Advice website for independent authors receives thumbs-up from publishing journal
This is not the first time Indies Unlimited has won critical acclaim. In 2014, it was listed in Publishers Weekly magazine as one of Six Great Blogs for Indie Authors.
"This was completely unexpected,"
No Shelf Required features contributions from book and library professionals and thought leaders in the United States and around the world. The article advised librarians, "if your problem is where to refer your indie authors, then your solution is Indies Unlimited. Here, they will find the help and advice they need to write, edit, publish and market their books without being taken advantage of by the many author scams that prey on indies." You can read the entire article here: http://www.noshelfrequired.com/
You can learn more about Indies Unlimited at www.IndiesUnlimited.com, and more about K. S. Brooks at www.ksbrooks.com.
