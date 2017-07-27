 
International Kudos for Indies Unlimited

Advice website for independent authors receives thumbs-up from publishing journal
 
COLVILLE, Wash. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Indies Unlimited, a website that celebrates and supports independent authors, received a recommendation from a respected authority this week. No Shelf Required, a highly-respected online journal on all aspects of eBooks and digital content, touted Indies Unlimited as "that single, reliable resource … needed to help novice indie authors."

This is not the first time Indies Unlimited has won critical acclaim. In 2014, it was listed in Publishers Weekly magazine as one of Six Great Blogs for Indie Authors.

"This was completely unexpected," said K.S. Brooks, who administers the site and who is an award-winning author of more than 30 titles in her own right. "No Shelf Required columnist Peyton Stafford and I were discussing eBooks in libraries, and the next thing I knew, this article was in my inbox. I'm thrilled to death."

No Shelf Required features contributions from book and library professionals and thought leaders in the United States and around the world. The article advised librarians, "if your problem is where to refer your indie authors, then your solution is Indies Unlimited. Here, they will find the help and advice they need to write, edit, publish and market their books without being taken advantage of by the many author scams that prey on indies." You can read the entire article here: http://www.noshelfrequired.com/indies-unlimited-a-one-sto...

You can learn more about Indies Unlimited at www.IndiesUnlimited.com, and more about K. S. Brooks at www.ksbrooks.com.

Contact
K. S. Brooks
***@indiesunlimited.com
End
Source:
Email:***@indiesunlimited.com Email Verified
Tags:Self-publishing Writing
Industry:Publishing
Location:Colville - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
