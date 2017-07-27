News By Tag
Bullet Entertainment launches DTLA studio "Bullet Studios" w/ Red Carpet Opening August 5, 2017
Founder and Producer Wendy Benge, at the helm of Bullet Entertainment stated that "There is a great need for a studio where creatives can meet to develop and shoot film and television in DTLA.
When Bullet is not filming the studio works in collaboration with Zach Touchon (actor and artist & of the family heritage Touchon & Co est. 1907) on its new initiative "Artist for the Artist" in Los Angeles. Bullet in collaboration with Touchon will be unveiling their fine arts gallery Touchon & Co to further facilitate a place for artists to meet and show their work in DTLA and on film.
Presently, Bullet Entertainment has several upcoming productions that will be shot in the heart of downtown Los Angeles which include:
"Tranzloco,"
Other upcoming films include: dark dramas "Love in Vein" (to be directed by Will De Los Santos) and "All the Way Gone" (to be directed by Wendy Benge), comedy "Safety First," horror/thrillers "Lift" (a trilogy) and "6 Feet Above" thriller/horror (to be directed by Wendy Benge), "The Karma of Happiness" (based on an international best selling book) AND the true story based on the life of Ronnie Semler of Malibu entitled "31 Counts" (written by Wendy Benge and Zach Touchon).
Working as both a production and finance attorney, Wendy's past works include: Elmore Leonard's "Life of Crime" starring Jennifer Aniston, Isla Fisher, Will Forte, Mark Boone Junior, Yasiin Bey, John Hawks, Tim Robbins (2013), "Life After Beth" starring Anna Kendrick, Aubry Plaza, Dane DeHaan, and John C. Reilly and Lee Daniels the Butler to name a few.
The red carpet will host several film celebrities and art collectors with featured artists such as Zach Touchon, Tadeusz Torzecki, Gary Bibb, Assif Assefi, Martin Wolfe and other various prominent and emerging artists for a night of special viewing.
Bullet Studios was a chosen location after extensive filming in the downtown area lead Bullet Entertainment to seek an environment that was not only film friendly day or night but also a facility that was in close proximity to a host of other sought after filming locations. Bullet Studios is also a sister location to the night club formally known as the Dragonfly which Wendy Benge, as an owner has opened it privately as a further Los Angeles filming and event venue.
More information can be found at https://1100maindtla.com and wendybenge.com or imdb.
Contact
Wendy Benge
***@wendybenge.com
