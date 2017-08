ATO sets its eyes on Uber and Airbnb operators

Uber drivers and Airbnb operators would now have to declare all their incomes correctly. The ATO has a new system ready to check the taxpayer's correct income and tax deductions.

Are you an Uber driver, an Airtasker operator or do you earn income from any of the sharing economy platforms? If yes, you should know that ATO is now focusing on your activities, making sure that you correctly declare all your income.You have to plan and save early or you may suffer the consequences later on. You should save a minimum of 35 or 40% of your income during your first year to cover for your next tax bill. After this, ATO will start sending you quarterly tax statements to help you manage your taxes better."The black economy taskforce refreshed our approach to better leverage data, increase use of community referral information — or "dob - ins" as many would call them — and to continue to follow through on prosecutions for those who are blatantly doing the wrong thing," Tax commissioner Chris Jordan said. ATO was quick to find out how to assess these sharing economy occupations and the systems are now ready.Employees may not claim deductions for home and work trips unless they have to transport heavy equipment which doesn't have a safe designated place at work. Uniforms with a distinctive logo or that which are used for protection may often be claimed. However, dress requirements that do not meet these qualifications are not deductible. Mobile and Internet costs relevant to their work may also be partially claimed. The ATO will ensure that these deductions have not been reimbursed by the employer yet as well.It has advanced its data-matching capabilities to benchmark figures by income bracket, occupation and previous returns. They may even contact employers directly. The ATO can also access other government departments, personal bank accounts, sharing platforms and overseas organisations.Tax rules and provisions change frequently and it's not really a surprise that almost 75% of Australians use tax agents to manage their affairs.Make sure you keep accurate records and always be ready to back up your claims.