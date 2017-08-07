On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with South Korea's Wantreez Music

Leland Thomas Faegre

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement of "Gypsies of Galatia" to, a compilation CD from various artists by, "a South Korean commercial radio broadcasting service for businesses and the developer of, a corporate and franchise partner for music products. Rhymeduck provides brand marketing services that specialize in cost reduction.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Wantreez Music:"I wroteon awhile living in Ireland in 1986-87. For the most part unknown as the historical origin of Celtic culture, Galatia 278-25 BCE came into existence when the territory was given to the two groups of Gauls by King Nicomedes I of Bithynia. It was perhaps my most prolific period [initial tracks forwere recorded there] being immersed in the environment of Celtic culture and imagery. But it was not until Christmas Eve 1989 that I first digitally recorded the basic tracks which have changed very little from their original parts."developed along the harmonic structure of the introduction of the track. The I vi ii IV chord pattern established in the introduction creates the architecture for the production, and the instrumentation was selected to reflect the cultural imagery of gypsies that I had witnessed while living in Ireland."Established in 2011, South Korean startup Wantreez Music partnered with the most popular music identification application company,in August, 2016. According to the Korea Times:"Korean startup Wantreez Music inked a partnership to get big data from the most popular music identification app company, Shazam…Wantreez Music will receive a huge amount of Shazam's global user search data categorized by region and genre.""Through the deal, Wantreez Music will receive an average of 20 million user queries a day, which the firm said will help its service of helping stores select music to play. In addition, the firm hopes that K-pop will take a firm root abroad as it will be able to export customized Korean songs after confirming their popularity by region.""I am delighted about our partnership with the world's most popular music identification service provider Shazam," Wantreez Music CEO Noh Jong-chan said. "Through this, we will be able to hear the same background music in stores here that's played in a Michelin star restaurant in New York or a luxury brand store in London. It offers a good opportunity for clients who wish to increase sales through music marketing."Shazam's APAC manager, Jonathan Lee, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Wantreez Music within the Asia region to provide them with access to the top trending songs from around the globe. With over 700 million global users we generate over 20 million requests every day and from this data we can provide unique and detailed insights into the most popular songs across multiple genres and regions globally. By providing access to our comprehensive data and analysis, Wantreez will be able to make better and more informed decisions on their musical selections for the stores and businesses that they serve.""I view this as a very desirable case of cooperation that goes beyond borders, where international big data skills and materials are used domestically,"said Prof. Lee Min-hye at Winchester University. "Wantreez Music can use the opportunity to advance into the music service industry overseas.""Through continuing to cooperate with Shazam, Wantreez Music plans to add value to the data accumulated over time, the company said."Returning to the Wantreez Music compilation placement, Faegre added:"A modal motif [played by a lap dulcimer and uilleann pipe] provides a platform that made possible a confluence of instruments that also includes medieval or Praetorius bagpipe [named after the 16th century German musicologist, Michael Praetorius], bodhran, castanets, hurdy gurdy and tambourine to musically illustrate the nomadic nature of Galatian tribal history. Violas, Violins, low whistle, drums and bass complete the palette of this production.", an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes "Gypsies of Galatia":"Gypsies of Galatia" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/