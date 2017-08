Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Earns Top Regional and National Honors

Natural beauty abounds at Atlantic Shores

Contact

Beth Pursley

***@aol.com Beth Pursley

End

-- Known for its commitment to excellence, Atlantic Shores Retirement Community in Virginia Beach, Virginia expanded its reputation throughout the state and nation with several recent awards. The upscale retirement community was recognized among the top in the industry for its facilities, cuisine, marketing, and staff, in competitions judged both by consumers and professionals.Atlantic Shores took statewide honors, chosen asbyVirginia Living Magazine in their annual "Best of Virginia Awards." Winners were selected by more than 10,000 reader responses, recognizing the best facilities and services across the five regions of Virginia. The community was profiled in the publication's 2017 "Best Of" issue.Locally, Atlantic Shores was selected in Coastal Virginia Magazine's "757 Readers' Choice Awards" asThis annual contest highlights the best of Hampton Roads as chosen by the magazine's readers. Atlantic Shores was prominently featured in Coastal Virginia's popular "Best Of" issue.This is the fifth consecutive year Atlantic Shores was featured in both "Best Of" competitions by these two prestigious publications.Harbourway at Atlantic Shores, the community's assisted living facility, was selected as among the top in the nation, winning the prestigious 2017from the American Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living. This distinguished honor was earned for both its programs, and the extraordinary lengths to which their exceptional staff go in caring for their residents.The community's atlanticshoresliving.com ( http://www.atlanticshoresliving.com/ home ) website was selected as ain the National Mature Media Awards competition. This distinguished contest highlights the best senior living websites and resources for consumers and senior living professionals. Winners were selected by a national panel of experts, evaluating websites that give consumers the best snapshot of life in their communities. Atlantic Shores' television commercials also garnered ain the National Mature Media Awards competition.Atlantic Shores' culinary creations also made it into the winner's circle, winning theat the most recent MOCA "House of Blues, Brews & Stews" competition -- adding to the community's reputation for award-winning, trend-setting cuisine.And members of Atlantic Shores' talented artists community took home their share of awards as well, including residents Valerie Fay, Jane Webster, and Ann McDowell, who were chosen as among the best in Virginia in the-- selected from among 327 entries, submitted by 147 resident artists, representing 16 member communities across the state.According to Atlantic Shores Executive Director/General Manager Eden Jones, "We're proud and excited to have been recognized across such a wide spectrum, both by those who have personally experienced Atlantic Shores, as well as our industry peers. These awards really reflect the hard work and love that our staff put into making Atlantic Shores a truly unique place to live. I'm honored to be part of such a special, talented family of co-workers and residents."For more information on Atlantic Shores, please visit: www.atlanticshoresliving.com