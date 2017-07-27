News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Earns Top Regional and National Honors
Atlantic Shores took statewide honors, chosen as Top Retirement Community in Eastern Virginia byVirginia Living Magazine in their annual "Best of Virginia Awards." Winners were selected by more than 10,000 reader responses, recognizing the best facilities and services across the five regions of Virginia. The community was profiled in the publication's 2017 "Best Of" issue.
Locally, Atlantic Shores was selected in Coastal Virginia Magazine's "757 Readers' Choice Awards" as Southside Gold Award Winner for Best Retirement Community. This annual contest highlights the best of Hampton Roads as chosen by the magazine's readers. Atlantic Shores was prominently featured in Coastal Virginia's popular "Best Of" issue.
This is the fifth consecutive year Atlantic Shores was featured in both "Best Of" competitions by these two prestigious publications.
Harbourway at Atlantic Shores, the community's assisted living facility, was selected as among the top in the nation, winning the prestigious 2017 Bronze National Quality Award from the American Healthcare Association/
The community's atlanticshoresliving.com (http://www.atlanticshoresliving.com/
Atlantic Shores' culinary creations also made it into the winner's circle, winning the "Best Stew" Award at the most recent MOCA "House of Blues, Brews & Stews" competition -- adding to the community's reputation for award-winning, trend-setting cuisine.
And members of Atlantic Shores' talented artists community took home their share of awards as well, including residents Valerie Fay, Jane Webster, and Ann McDowell, who were chosen as among the best in Virginia in the 2017 LeadingAge Art Show -- selected from among 327 entries, submitted by 147 resident artists, representing 16 member communities across the state.
According to Atlantic Shores Executive Director/General Manager Eden Jones, "We're proud and excited to have been recognized across such a wide spectrum, both by those who have personally experienced Atlantic Shores, as well as our industry peers. These awards really reflect the hard work and love that our staff put into making Atlantic Shores a truly unique place to live. I'm honored to be part of such a special, talented family of co-workers and residents."
For more information on Atlantic Shores, please visit: www.atlanticshoresliving.com
Contact
Beth Pursley
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse