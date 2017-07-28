News By Tag
InBody giving away BANDs and free body composition analyses at the Reebok Crossfit Games
Reebok Crossfit Games
InBody BANDs will be raffled away in a social media contest at booth #112
CERRITOS, Calif. (August 3, 2017) – Reebok Crossfit Games attendees can get a free body composition analysis and consultation at InBody's booth (#112) at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI, August 3-6. Visitors will also have a chance to win an InBody BAND, a wearable body composition analyzer and fitness tracker. There will be three winners, one for each day of the contest.
To enter the giveaway, visitors must repost a selected picture from InBody's Instagram page (@inbodyusa)
"The InBody BAND is great for monitoring your body composition while you're on the go," said Jeff Kim, head of marketing and public relations. "It's great to know when you've increased muscle mass and decreased fat mass, and we're glad InBody was able to create a device that accurately measures this data."
Attendees can also receive free body composition analysis from an InBody 770, InBody's flagship product. InBody employees will be on hand to provide result sheet consultations.
"Like Crossfit, InBody is driven by data. Our devices record metrics like percent body fat, muscle mass and fat mass," said Kim. "This means our devices can accurately record changes in an athlete's body, helping him or her stay motivated throughout their fitness journey."
InBody is constantly changing the health and wellness industry, manufacturing products that help people redefine their health. InBody manufactures award-winning, medical-grade devices to help analyze a person's weight. Products are used by professionals and consumers in the medical, fitness, research and corporate wellness verticals. In 2015, InBody debuted the InBody BAND, the world's first wearable body composition analyzer. The InBody BAND won the 2015 CES Innovation Award for wearable technologies. For more information please visit http://www.inbodyusa.com
