August 2017





What's New In Tokyo Evening Entertainment

New: Kabuki, Noh, 360-Degree Post-Modern Theater, Western-Japanese Fusion, and Non-Verbal Performance
 
 
KANZE NOH THEATER PERFORMANCE
KANZE NOH THEATER PERFORMANCE
 
TOKYO, Japan - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Japan has a long, rich performing arts history. Kabuki began around 1600 -- about the same time that Shakespeare's plays were first presented. Noh, a registered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2008, developed its classic style during the 1300s. These two traditional arts are still performed in Tokyo today, in close to their original form, to often sold-out crowds. In fact, Tokyo's Kabuki-za Theater was newly renovated in April 2013 and a new Noh Theater just opened in April 2017. Both venues are in Tokyo's upscale Ginza District.

Noh and Kabuki sparked Japan's appreciation of music and dance, which today stems the gamut from ancient to very modern, with hybrids in between. Check out the latest productions for Fall 2017, below!

Kabuki Dinner Show

http://aryu-corp.co.jp/en/kabuki/

This casual style of Kabuki entertainment, to be launched in Tokyo in August 2017, relaxes traditional, formal and reserved Kabuki with a buffet dinner in a garden setting. Dinner-theater- goers can choose from two venue locations: Park Restaurant in Kitanomaru-koen or The Place of Tokyo in Shiba-koen.

New Noh Theatre in the Heart of Ginza

http://kanze.net/en/publics/index/

Tokyo's newest Noh theater opened on April 20, 2017 on the Third basement level of the 19-storey GINZA SIX multi-use complex. It's the new home of the Kanze School of Noh, which can trace its history back nearly 700 years. The group had its historic stage transplanted plank by plank to now pair with state-of- the-art sound and lighting, improved handicapped access and a multilingual interpretation system. A performance calendar is currently available for up to five months in advance at this link: http://kanze.net/en/publics/index/227/b100000026_date=201...

Fuerza Bruta "WA! Wonder Japan Experience."

http://fbw.jp/en/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWvPiGW4lBA



Fuerza Bruta is a modern artistic and athletic performance combining the physical strength of gymnastics and dance with local history, culture and music. It is enhanced by dynamic colors; techno sounds, lights, and stage sets; aerial artistry with gravity defying scenes; a transparent pool; break-away paper walls, and costumes that straddle the past, present, and future. Since its origins in Buenos Aires in 2003, Fuerza Bruta has attracted more than 5 million people worldwide. Their new non-verbal, interactive thrill show "WA! Wonder Japan Experience," debuting in Tokyo on August 1, 2017, will include taiko drumming, geisha dances, samurai and ninja battles, kabuki with a contemporary twist, and so much more.

The following are popular long running Tokyo theatrical shows:

Neo Japanesque

http://www.kaguwa.com/, http://www.kaguwa-roppongi.com/

KAGUWA is a live-show restaurant in Roppongi, where a fusion of contemporary and traditional Japanese theater styles, are set in an age-less red-light district. The beat is fast paced, as performers dance energetically, and change costumes as you blink, to become a new character before your eyes. The male and female dancers are all attractive, and the food is traditional izakaya-style pub food.

That's ZENtertainment!

http://www.siro-a.com/zentertainment/index_j.html

An upbeat, non-verbal multi-media performance featuring coordinated dance and mime, posters, video, lasers and more. Japanese traditional elements such as: farmers' and pilgrims' costumes, umbrellas, fans, calligraphy, and screens combine with cutting edge lighting, music, and technology. Old truly meets new with a fun time for all ages.

For more information on the Tokyo theater scene, visit the Tokyo Convention and Visitors' Bureau's website at: http://www.gotokyo.org.   Also, check out the new Tokyo-Tokyo, old-meets- new, logo video: https://tokyotokyo.jp.

Marian Goldberg, MGMC for
Tokyo City Tourism
Tokyo City Tourism
Click to Share