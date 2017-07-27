News By Tag
* Kabuki
* NOH
* Tokyo
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
What's New In Tokyo Evening Entertainment
New: Kabuki, Noh, 360-Degree Post-Modern Theater, Western-Japanese Fusion, and Non-Verbal Performance
Noh and Kabuki sparked Japan's appreciation of music and dance, which today stems the gamut from ancient to very modern, with hybrids in between. Check out the latest productions for Fall 2017, below!
Kabuki Dinner Show
http://aryu-
This casual style of Kabuki entertainment, to be launched in Tokyo in August 2017, relaxes traditional, formal and reserved Kabuki with a buffet dinner in a garden setting. Dinner-theater-
New Noh Theatre in the Heart of Ginza
http://kanze.net/
Tokyo's newest Noh theater opened on April 20, 2017 on the Third basement level of the 19-storey GINZA SIX multi-use complex. It's the new home of the Kanze School of Noh, which can trace its history back nearly 700 years. The group had its historic stage transplanted plank by plank to now pair with state-of- the-art sound and lighting, improved handicapped access and a multilingual interpretation system. A performance calendar is currently available for up to five months in advance at this link: http://kanze.net/
Fuerza Bruta "WA! Wonder Japan Experience."
http://fbw.jp/
Fuerza Bruta is a modern artistic and athletic performance combining the physical strength of gymnastics and dance with local history, culture and music. It is enhanced by dynamic colors; techno sounds, lights, and stage sets; aerial artistry with gravity defying scenes; a transparent pool; break-away paper walls, and costumes that straddle the past, present, and future. Since its origins in Buenos Aires in 2003, Fuerza Bruta has attracted more than 5 million people worldwide. Their new non-verbal, interactive thrill show "WA! Wonder Japan Experience,"
The following are popular long running Tokyo theatrical shows:
Neo Japanesque
http://www.kaguwa.com/
KAGUWA is a live-show restaurant in Roppongi, where a fusion of contemporary and traditional Japanese theater styles, are set in an age-less red-light district. The beat is fast paced, as performers dance energetically, and change costumes as you blink, to become a new character before your eyes. The male and female dancers are all attractive, and the food is traditional izakaya-style pub food.
That's ZENtertainment!
http://www.siro-
An upbeat, non-verbal multi-media performance featuring coordinated dance and mime, posters, video, lasers and more. Japanese traditional elements such as: farmers' and pilgrims' costumes, umbrellas, fans, calligraphy, and screens combine with cutting edge lighting, music, and technology. Old truly meets new with a fun time for all ages.
For more information on the Tokyo theater scene, visit the Tokyo Convention and Visitors' Bureau's website at: http://www.gotokyo.org. Also, check out the new Tokyo-Tokyo, old-meets- new, logo video: https://tokyotokyo.jp.
Contact
Marian Goldberg, MGMC for
Tokyo City Tourism
***@mariangoldbergcomm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse