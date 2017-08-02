 
Industry News





Thrillcall Recommends: Visiting the Triple Door in Seattle!

Win tickets to some upcoming shows at the Triple Door! Download the Thrillcall app to enter.
 
 
SEATTLE - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- As you know, Thrillcall is your personalized guide to live music, with everything tailored to your location and tastes. With that, we wanted to make recommendations based on Thrillcall staff's favorite spots across the country; this is the first installment in a series! First, we're putting the spotlight on the Triple Door in Seattle!

We have several chances for lucky Thrillcall users to win tickets to the Triple Door, all available in the app! See the list of shows below. Be sure to download the app and set your location to Seattle in order to enter.

Located in downtown Seattle, across from Benaroya Hall on Union Street, The Triple Door combines world-class entertainment, the award-winning food and wine of Wild Ginger, and an outstanding selection of cocktails, beer and spirits. The venue has been the recipient of many awards over the years, including for Best Nightlife, Best Happy Hour, and Best Club! And for winos, the Triple Door has been recognized for its excellent wine selection, which is something you can enjoy as you watch your favorite bands onstage. The Mainstage theatre features national and international touring acts. The Musicquarium Lounge features an eclectic assortment of local live music that is always free.

Win tickets to the Triple Door!

***** Read more about the Triple Door on the Thrillcall blog: http://blog.thrillcall.com/2017/08/02/triple-door-seattle...

Download the Thrillcall app and set your location to Seattle, then scroll to find the show of your choosing. Feel free to enter any and all giveaways for more chances to win! Download the app here: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?utm_source=PRLog&utm_m...

8/6 Tayla Lynn & Aaron Crawford

8/11 Joyce Moreno

8/17 Amandala

8/18 Lady Rizo

8/24 Ronnie Baker Brooks

8/26 Kim Virant

Triple Door
216 Union Street
Seattle, WA 98101

tel: 206.838.4333
