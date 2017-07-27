News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stewart-Marchman-Act Foundation Raises Nearly $140k at Annual Dinner Celebration & Auction
Share this: SMA Foundation Raises Nearly $140k for @SMABehavioral mental health programs and services in #DaytonaBeach
This year SMAF featured Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. The event was presented by title sponsor, Brown & Brown Insurance. The funds raised came through sponsorships, live auction sales and tickets for prizes.
The live auction, always a hit at the event, included a Stetson hat autographed by all artists who performed at the 2017 Country 500; an all-access NBC TV experience at the Coke Zero 400 for four; and a handmade leather DAYTONA 500 champion jacket autographed by Kurt Busch, the winner of the 2017 DAYTONA 500. Those proceeds will be used to support the immediate needs of SMA's mental health programs and services.
"With mental health being the number one community health priority for many of the communities SMA serves, we are proud of the Foundation's fundraising efforts," said Jennifer Secor, Executive Director of SMAF. "Because of the continued support from our community, SMA is able to aggressively and strategically tackle this priority."
Volusia County Sheriff, Michael Chitwood, presented a check for $25,000 from forfeiture funds. These funds will be earmarked for drug prevention and/or education in our community.
This year's theme was "The Great Outdoors: Join the Adventure," inspired by Austin Dillon's love for hunting and fishing, which resulted in the recommended dress being 'camo couture.' In line with the theme, there was also live music by the Penny Creek Band, a contemporary bluegrass band from Melbourne, Florida.
"Our sold-out dinner may have been our very best to date," said Melissa Murphy, chair of the SMA Foundation board. "The support from our community, combined with a fun atmosphere, inspirational speakers and incredible sponsors made this an event to remember for the SMA Foundation and we are grateful to all who supported the event."
The foundation can be found online at http://www.smafoundation.com/
# # #
About Stewart-Marchman-
Stewart-Marchman-
Stewart-Marchman-
About SMA Behavioral
SMA Behavioral Healthcare has been serving the northeast Florida community with mental health and drug treatment services for over 50 years. SMA provides more than 35 mental health and substance abuse programs, providing prevention, diversion, intervention, and treatment services, delivered to diverse client populations Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.
SMA Behavioral Healthcare's mission is to deliver exceptional and comprehensive behavioral healthcare to individuals and families in our community. SMA's vision is of a community where addiction and mental illness are treated promptly, comprehensively and with respect for all. Contact SMA at 800-539-4228 or online at http://www.smabehavioral.org/
Contact
Cyndi Wysong
***@smabehavioral.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse