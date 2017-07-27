News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sara Rose Bytnar Wins International Auctioneer Championship
Twenty women competed for the right to be known as one of the best auction professionals in the world. Rose Bytnar, Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI), Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE), Auction Marketing Management (AMM), received a $5,000 cash award, trophy and championship ring. The contest included a preliminary bid-calling round, an interview round, and a final round of bid-calling that included seven women.
"I am honored to have won the auctioneer championship and be recognized by the world's largest association dedicated to auction professionals,"
As part of her responsibilities as auction champion, Rose Bytnar will travel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN later this year to conduct the annual NAA Toy Auction for patients and their siblings. All of the children leave as winners after bidding successfully on a toy to take home. The NAA formed its partnership with St. Jude in 1995 and has raised more than $5 million to support St. Jude.
Rose Bytnar focuses on luxury home, commercial property and golf course real estate auctions in Ohio, Michigan and Florida for her family's business, Beth Rose Real Estate and Auctions. She is also an auctioneer with Scott Robertson Auctioneers, one of the premier professional benefit auction companies in the United States.
To contact Sara Rose Bytnar call (239) 213-8685, email sara@bethroseauction.com or visit www.bethroseauction.com.
Contact
Elly Hagen Marketing & PR
***@ellyhagen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse