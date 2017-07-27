News By Tag
RETN Conducts Massive Network Upgrade at EvoSwitch's Amsterdam Colocation Data Center
The network upgrade has transformed RETN's PoP at EvoSwitch AMS1 into a 'Super PoP', expanding EvoSwitch's already network-dense connectivity options in Amsterdam significantly.
"With current upgrade, driven by growing demand, we have doubled our capacity at the PoP," stated Andrey Gazizov, CTO at RETN. "We can now easily increase our existing bandwidth up to 4 Tbps and thus address needs of a larger amount of local and international customers seeking for connectivity from the Netherlands. We are delighted to be EvoSwitch's connectivity partner for a number of years already. We greatly appreciate the work of their support team, fast delivery and reasonable price of the services they offer."
Pan-European network
The cooperation between RETN and EvoSwitch AMS1 started back in 2014 when RETN launched their DWDM PoP at this large Amsterdam colocation data center (https://evoswitch.com/
"This just proves once again that Amsterdam is the world's leading digital connectivity center," said Eric Boonstra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EvoSwitch. "Whether you are a large multi-national corporate or a smaller enterprise, it makes sense to co-locate in Amsterdam when establishing European data center presence - because of the ease in connecting to the entire Internet spectrum. We are happy that RETN chose us for their Super PoP, a choice not only based on the trust we have earned over the past few years but also with the knowledge that we can provide them with a rich selection of content, cloud services and connectivity.
About RETN
RETN is an international network service provider offering a range of services across its own fibre-optic network to carriers, ISPs, large enterprises, CDNs, governmental organisations, Hosting and Cloud Providers. RETN has over 32,000 km of fibre on its pan-European network which connects 29 countries across Europe, Asia and North America, with a strong presence in the high growth markets of Eastern Europe and Russia. The RETN backbone (which is connected directly to all major carrier-neutral DCs) carries a large proportion of international traffic in the regions it passes through. The DWDM based network is designed in a ring-architecture offering multiple layers of redundancy. The network's unique geographical footprint provides over 5 Tbps of capacity over its four primary routes between the West and Asia.
For more information on RETN's PoPs in the Netherland and worldwide visit http://retn.net/
About EvoSwitch
EvoSwitch provides secure and sustainable data center services, with cloud- and carrier-neutral data centers in Europe and the US. EvoSwitch is home to growing ecosystems of customers around interconnection and hybrid cloud, operating at the edge of the Internet and providing access to public clouds. EvoSwitch enables global and local customers to build their IT infrastructure for growth, creating value for customers and partners alike.
Within its cloud- and carrier-neutral data centers in Europe and the United States, EvoSwitch has 139.900 sq. ft. (13.000 m2) of colocation space available and ample room for further growth. Its network-dense data center environment is home to a wide range of global and local customers and also houses PoPs for leading Internet Exchanges including AMS-IX, NL-ix, and LINX NoVA. EvoSwitch has also built an extensive set of managed services including its EvoSwitch OpenCloud – a cloud-neutral and partner-rich (hybrid) cloud interconnection marketplace for low-latency interconnection options.
To learn more about EvoSwitch, visit: evoswitch.com
Contact
EvoSwitchSander Deutekom
Marketing Executive, EvoSwitch Global Services
***@global.evoswitch.com
