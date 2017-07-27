 
News By Tag
* Marie Sarantakis
* North Shore Law Group
* Top Divorce Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Western Springs
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Marie Sarantakis Named Top 10 Family Law Attorney Under 40 in Illinois

Attorney Marie Sarantakis has been recognized by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys.
 
 
Marie Sarantakis recognized by NAFLA as a top matrimonial lawyer in Illinois.
Marie Sarantakis recognized by NAFLA as a top matrimonial lawyer in Illinois.
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- North Shore Law Group, Ltd. is pleased to announce that Founding Member, Marie Sarantakis, has been recognized as one of the 2017 Top 10 Family Law Attorneys Under 40 in Illinois by the National Academy of Family Law Attorneys (NAFLA).

NAFLA employs a competitive multi-phase selection process in determining the top family law attorneys across the nation. NAFLA's Board of Governors selected attorney Sarantakis as a 2017 recipient of this award based on her professional competence, reputation, and experience in the legal community.

Sarantakis concentrates her practice in family law in Western Springs, Illinois. She is the incoming Co-Chair of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Family Law Committee, an appointed Council Member of the Illinois State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, and Young Professional Board Member of Illinois Legal Aid Online and the Illinois Lawyers Assistance Program. Sarantakis maintains a 10.0 Superb rating on Avvo.com based on her peer endorsements, client reviews, and credentials.

North Shore Law Group, Ltd. is a boutique family law practice with offices in Western Springs and Waukegan. The experienced team of attorneys at the firm provide dedicated advocacy in addition to litigation alternatives, such as collaborative law and mediation. To learn more about North Shore Law Group, Ltd. call (708)246-7277 or visit http://www.northshorelegal.org.

Media Contact
North Shore Law Group, Ltd.
708-246-7277
***@northshorelegal.org
End
Source:
Email:***@northshorelegal.org
Tags:Marie Sarantakis, North Shore Law Group, Top Divorce Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:Western Springs - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share