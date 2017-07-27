The Resar Organization, LLC to produce new Facebook advertising promotion, starring Bethany Brandt and Isaac A. Mills

 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Resar Organization, LLC has finalized a shooting script for a new Facebook advertising promotion in support of its fiction content blog, eKibitz.com. The new project starring Bethany Brandt (Sunday) and Isaac A. Mills (Earth's Fish Are In Danger) is a warm acknowledgment to John L. Balderston's' screenplay, The Mummy which originally released to theaters in 1932.

In the eKibitz.com adaptation, Ralph Norton (Isaac A. Mills) is a modern day writer, working in a feverous manner on his fantasy, horror screenplay. In a diversion from the original screenplay, Ardath Bey/Imhotep is now Ankhesenamun (Bethany Brandt), a queen of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt who's rematerialization is caused by the impassioned writing of Ralph Norton (Isaac A. Mills).

"Viewers are hungry for entertaining and easy to digest infomercials and the eKibitz spot more than fills that void. It delivers a well-acted informational inside a self-contained drama with a comedic edge. The script is smart and charming, and Bethany and Isaac are great together. We love this advert for the eKibitz brand," said Stephen Resar, owner of The Resar Organization, LLC.

Principal photography begins in August in Orlando, Florida.

About The Resar Organization, LLC

The Resar Organization develops branded entertainment online. Based in Orlando, Florida USA, the companies content includes high-quality writing, video production, narration, and content from third-parties, as well as original, commissioned content. The Resar Organization is a Florida Limited Liability Company and does business as Stephen Resar, eKibitz, and Resar Entertainment.

