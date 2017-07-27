News By Tag
AutoGenomics INFINITI® H. pylori Assay is CE-marked for international markets
Novel PCR based test detects Helicobacter pylori and resistance to clarithromycin in biopsy and stool
H. pylori infection affects nearly half of the world's population. H. pylori is associated with peptic ulcer, gastric ulcers, mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma and gastric cancer. (Elvira et al). In developing countries, the prevalence of infection is as high as 90%.
An estimated 1 million new cases of gastric cancer and 720,000 gastric cancer related deaths occur worldwide each year. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization classifies H. pylori as a Group 1 carcinogen that is responsible for approximately 89% of lower stomach gastric cancer cases.3
"With the addition of the INFINITI H. pylori Assay, we now have 26 CE-marked molecular diagnostic tests and two CE-marked instruments to serve the international market in the areas of personalized medicine, oncology, women's health and infectious diseases. We will continue to expand the breadth of our menu to address mid to high volume tests in these market segments."- said Fareed Kureshy, President and CEO of AutoGenomics.
About AutoGenomics
AutoGenomics Inc., a privately held company based in Carlsbad, CA, has developed the first automated, microarray based multiplexing diagnostic platform that can be used to assess disease signatures with novel genomic and proteomic markers in the area of genetic disorders, infectious disease, cancer and pharmacogenetics. With the discovery of genes and their link to various disease states the platform has the versatility to revolutionize the way patients are diagnosed, monitored and managed, leading to the era of personalized medicine. www.autogenomics.com
