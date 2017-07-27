News By Tag
Denver Parade of Homes Opens its Doors Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 Through Labor Day
2017 Parade of Homes to Feature Two Communities, and 66 Homes Including Eight Dream Homes
This year's Parade will showcase two spotlight communities and 66 newly designed model and custom homes by 20 area residential builders, including eight luxury "Dream Homes."
Attendees will enjoy the "wow factor" they look forward to seeing at the "Dream Homes," while they also have an opportunity to see great new homes, in a variety of prices and styles, from established neighborhoods to new communities. Showcased properties will be found throughout Metro Denver from Windsor to Castle Rock and Arvada to Aurora, and Winter Park.
"As a home showcase summer tradition, the Parade is a must-go-to local home show and design houses tour," Karna Pryor, 2017 chair of the Parade of Homes and marketing manager for TRI Pointe Homes. "Mark your calendars now. This is one of the most anticipated events in greater Denver with more than 100,000 visitors expected to attend this year."
The 2017 Parade of Homes gives the public a chance to see some of Denver's most sought after homes and communities by incredible local builders and developers. The spotlight communities featured in the 2017 Parade of Homes include Avion at Denver Connection and Whispering Pines.
The home builders participating in this year's Parade include: Brookfield Residential, CalAtlantic Homes, Cardel Homes, Century Communities, D.R. Horton, David Weekley Homes, Dream Finders Homes, KB Home, Koelbel Homes, Lennar, Meritage Homes , Oakwood Homes, Piccirillo Signature Homes, Shea Homes, Taylor Morrison Homes, Thrive Home Builders, Toll Brothers, TRI Pointe Homes, William Lyon Homes , Wonderland Homes
Visit http://www.paradeofhomesdenver.com for more information on Parade locations, price ranges and home styles.
