Innovative Portal Provides Businesses and Families with Comprehensive Cyber Protection
Cyber Sensitive Data Monitor, CSDM, protects your sensitive data on business and home networks from cyber-attack. CSDM is a patented SaaS based service (powered by CloudVaultHealth)
Cyber Brand and Reputation Manager, CBRM, protects your brand and reputation in an environment of increasing cyber threat. CBRM (powered by domainSkate)
AIMCTS (along with AIM), was founded to provide powerful and proprietary software tools and solutions to protect our commercial and retail clients from ever-increasing cyber threats. Through our proprietary tools and those of our partners we offer unique cyber software and solutions to meet our clients' needs.
About AIMCTS: AIMCTS is a technology services company based in Mendenhall, PA. It is a joint venture between Global Institutional Solutions, Aurora Information Management, CloudVaultHealth and domainSkate. The partnership brings together decades of Cyber technology and industry specific experience for AIMCTS to provide simple and intuitive Cyber protection solutions to the complex challenges of today's current digital threats.
http://www.aimcts.com
Contact
Keith Redmore
866-921-6150
***@aimcts.com
