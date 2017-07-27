News By Tag
Infogix Appoints Early Stephens as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development
Tech Industry Veteran and Proven Sales Leader Hired to Accommodate Growth of Leading Data and Analytics Software Provider
Stephens will be located at the company's headquarters in Naperville. He will join the executive team and report to Sumit Nijhawan, CEO and president of Infogix.
Stephens joins Infogix from Prime Strategies, where he provided strategic planning and general business consulting for businesses and public-sector organizations. Prior to Prime Strategies, Stephens served as executive vice president of strategy at Manatron, where he was responsible for all sales, marketing, product management and M&A activities. When Manatron was acquired by Thompson-Reuters in 2012, Stephens was asked to lead transition efforts that positioned former Manatron business units into Thompson-Reuters business unit structure and policies. His experience as an executive leader transformed a company from a legacy provider to the leader and trendsetter in the real property valuation and taxation industry.
"Early is an innovative, technologically strong executive leader with a keen ability to assess market trends and facilitate long term business relationships,"
"Infogix's forward-thinking team has a proven track record in customer service, by enabling a consistent, exceptional experience for all clients," said Stephens. "I look forward to collaborating closely with the team to help identify new opportunities and ideas that will help take the company to its next stage of growth."
Stephens received a B.B.A. in marketing and computer science from Western Michigan University.
For more information about Infogix, please visit www.infogix.com.
About Infogix, Inc.
Integrity is fundamental in data, just as in business. Infogix's data integrity and data governance solutions, powered by advanced analytics and big data, ensure that organizations can maximize the value of their data. Data's value is unlocked when users trust that data is accurate, can operationalize insights from raw data, and all stakeholders understand and agree on what data means. For 35 years, our global customers have relied on Infogix data and analytics software solutions to reduce risk, support regulatory compliance, improve profitability, and substantially enhance operational efficiencies. To learn more visit www.infogix.com or @Infogix.
