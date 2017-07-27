 
Train for your new career - Become a Life & Professional Coach

In this course I share with you the tools and strategies for building your own practice Here's what you will learn during this signature training HOW THE MIND WORKS: How to understand the different mind sets that hinder people from moving forward
 
 
Life Coach Training
Life Coach Training
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Here is what you will learn in this four module course:

WHAT IT MEANS TO ACTIVATE PERSONAL POWER: How to overcome barriers that prevent positive

GUIDE  PEOPLE ALONG THE JOURNEY FROM OVER-ANALYSIS TO TAKING ACTION: How to empower people towards making positive inspired life changes

THE POWER OF MOTIVATION:  Teach others how to identify what internally motivates them, so that they can enhance performance and achieve goals faster

If You:

Are an aspiring coach/entrepreneur and you want to launch and grow your business.

Want to leverage the power of exposing your business to a greater customer/client base.

Have a desire to be promoted at work, or you are in a leadership role.

Want to boost your confidence so that you can confidently seize and create your own amazing opportunities.

Learn what it takes to build a successful coaching business, one in which you help groups and individuals succeed and achieve their goals.

Learn more how to register. Download the course and study at your own pace.

Visit me today at

http://www.drjackijones.com

DrJackiJones
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
info@drjackijones.com
Source:Dr. Jacki Jones
Email:***@drjackijones.com
Tags:Life Coach, Business, Entrepreneur
Industry:Education
Location:Franklin - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Events
