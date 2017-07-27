Dr. Brian Glatt of the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of NJ Jennifer DeMaio has joined the practice

Dr. Brian Glatt is proud to announce that Jennifer DeMaio, RN has joined the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey.

-- Dr. Brian Glatt is proud to announce that Jennifer DeMaio, RN has joined the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey in January 2017."It is with great pleasure that we announce Jennifer DeMaio has joined the Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey." said Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brian Glatt. "Jennifer is an outstanding Nurse Injector who has a keen aesthetic eye, and a gentle technique. She will help in continuing to provide the highest level of care for our patients." added Dr. Glatt.Jennifer DeMaio brings extensive nursing experience to Dr. Glatt's practice, which complements her long-held love for aesthetics. She received her BA in psychology from Seton Hall University, her RN from Muhlenberg College, and is currently obtaining a master's degree as a Nurse Practitioner from Drexel University.During the course of her nursing education and career, she has earned certifications in critical care (CCRN) and progressive care (PCCN) and has foundational experiences in critical care and recovery with surgical patients.After her experiences working with Dr. Glatt and providing years of outstanding care for his patients at Morristown Medical Center, it was a logical next step for Jennifer to become a member of Dr. Glatt's team. Jennifer brings to her patients a commitment to honesty, integrity and the highest level of patient care. She has undergone extensive training to become a Nurse Injector and has also been personally trained by Dr. Glatt himself. Jennifer has experience with Botox, Dysport, and a multitude of injectable filler treatments for facial rejuvenation such as Juvederm Voluma, Juvederm Volbella, Juvederm Ultra, and Juvederm Ultra Plus. She also provides Kybella treatments for noninvasive fat reduction in the neck.About Dr. Brian GlattBrian S. Glatt, MD, FACS graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, and earned top honors in his chosen area: the Biological Basis of Behavior. While at Penn, Dr. Glatt was the recipient of the Eliot Stellar Prize for his senior honors thesis, which has since been published, based on research performed at the world-renowned Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Glatt went on to receive his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, followed by completion of the prestigious Integrated Plastic Surgery Residency Program at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Following his residency, Dr. Glatt completed a specialized fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, focusing on state of the art, advanced microsurgical and reconstructive techniques, particularly of the breast. At the University of Pennsylvania and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Glatt trained under many world-renowned plastic surgeons. Having had the opportunity to work on many news-making and complex surgical cases, Dr. Glatt possesses the expertise to perform everything from the most commonly performed to the most complicated surgical procedures.