Sod Production Services Launches Redesigned Website
Sod Production Services offers support to turfgrass producers to help grow healthy turf and successful businesses. They provide agronomic consulting services such as design management protocols, optimal land planning and design, farm technology recommendations, sprigging services and sales consultations. They also offer assistance in PremierPRO turfgrass licensing and marketing.
The website is a resource for turfgrass professionals looking to find information about the services provided by Sod Production Services. The website features a comprehensive page on the benefits of PremierPro bermudagrass, testimonials from sod producers, licensed producers and their contact information. The website also shares news and research about PremierPRO bermudagrass.
PremierPRO bermudagrass is a versatile and durable hybrid bermudagrass that easily withstands heavy traffic. Benefits of PremierPRO include fast recovery from injury, high tolerance from wear, high tensile strength that lifts well and stacks tight for better transport as well as speedy grow-in speed. This grass thrives in the Southeast all the way to the northernmost parts of the Transition Zone and has licensed producers in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina Maryland and Florida.
Sodproductionservices.com was created by the team at the What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations based in Mount Vernon, Washington, and led by writer and project manager Stacie Zinn Roberts, and her team of copywriter Sabrina Russo, Sabine Konhaeuser, web programmer, and and Carol Anne Solberger, designers.
About PremierPRO Bermudagrass
PremierPRO Bermudagrass is a dense, fine-bladed bermudagrass developed by Dr. Milt Engelke, Prof. Emeritus Texas A &M, and Dr. Virginia Lehman, that is scientifically proven to have superior traffic tolerance and wear tolerance, suitable for use on sports fields, golf courses and lawns. PremierPRO Bermudagrass is ranked #1 by the University of Arkansas for traffic tolerance, and #1 for High Quality Turf Rating by the National Turfgrass Evaluation Program (NTEP). PremierPRO Bermudagrass is currently available for shipping throughout the United States through sod producers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, and is licensed through Sod Production Services, a division of Riverside Turf, Charles City, Virginia.
About Sod Production Services
Sod Production Services, a division of Riverside Turf, provides agronomic and farm operations consulting, sprigging and harvesting services for sod producers nationwide. We consult with both new and existing farms to streamline processes and help your farm succeed. From administration, technology and operational systems, to marketing programs and sales force hiring and training, Sod Production Services offers comprehensive farm management protocols to partner with you through the entire sales cycle. Sod Production Services can help identify the best grass for your soil and market area, help define planting parameters and planting rates, and assist in farm design and sprigging, with an expertise developing protocols for growing high-end grasses for sports fields and golf courses. Along with consulting services, Sod Production Services is the exclusive licensing agent for PremierPRO Bermudagrass. SodProductionServices.com
About What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations
What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations creates strategic narrative messaging, marketing, websites, graphic design, public relations and advertising campaigns for a national audience. The firm serves clients nationwide, with a focus on the agricultural, turf, landscape, golf and real estate industries. By the way, the Avocado? It's the element that makes a person, product or company special. What's Your Avocado? helps clients to find their avocado and express it in the marketplace, thereby building a recognizable brand and a successful business. What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations is located at 1125 S. 2nd Street in Downtown Mount Vernon WA. 360-428-2878, whatsyouravocado.com, @whatsyouravocad
Media Contact:
Stacie Zinn Roberts
What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations
360-428-2878
Stacie@whatsyouravocado.com
