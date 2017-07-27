News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jasmine Rosario Joins What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations as Marketing Assistant
Jasmine is a recent graduate of Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing. As the in-house analytics guru for What's Your Avocado? Jasmine specializes in translating data and numbers into effective solutions for clients.
"Jasmine first joined us an intern in her final year at Western Washington University. Her enthusiasm and attention to detail quickly made her invaluable to our team. We were thrilled when she agreed to come on full-time after graduation,"
ABOUT WHAT'S YOUR AVOCADO? MARKETING & PUBLIC RELATIONS
What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations creates strategic narrative messaging, marketing, websites, graphic design, public relations and advertising campaigns for a national audience. The firm serves clients nationwide, with a focus on the agricultural, turf, landscape, golf and real estate industries. By the way, the Avocado? It's the element that makes a person, product or company special. What's Your Avocado? helps clients to find their avocado and express it in the marketplace, thereby building a recognizable brand and a successful business. What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations is located at 1125 S. 2nd Street in Downtown Mount Vernon WA. 360-428-2878, http://whatsyouravocado.com/
Media Contact:
Stacie Zinn Roberts
What's Your Avocado? Marketing & Public Relations
360-428-2878
Stacie@whatsyouravocado.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse