Heartland Business Systems Appoints New General Manager for Southern Wisconsin
Fast Growing IT Company Strengthens Resources in Madison and Milwaukee Wisconsin
Prior to his work at MyHealthDirect, Scott served as the Senior Vice President of Technology, Account Management & Strategy for USWeb. Scott started his career at IBM, where he worked for 14 years. At IBM, Scott acquired training in consultative selling, program management and quality assurance, and was selected to the IBM President's Class in Palo Alto, CA.
The Southern Wisconsin sales force have given Scott a warm welcome. Scott comments "I am excited to join the team at Heartland Business Systems and look forward to serve the company in the role of General Manager of Southern Wisconsin. I am impressed with the quality and depth of the entire staff, and am looking forward to a very rewarding tenure. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service."
Steve Velner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated "HBS has a strong presence in the Milwaukee and Madison area. We are very fortunate to have someone with Scott's extensive background and leadership abilities at the helm. The IT market is changing quickly, delivering the right solution while focusing on the customer's business outcome are vital to everyone's success. Our business and the strength of our customer relationships will continue to grow because of our tremendous local team and the leadership of Scott Papador."
To learn more about HBS, please visit the company site at http://www.hbs.net
About Heartland Business Systems
HBS is a premier provider of technology integration, consulting, infrastructure, business automation, and networking solutions. HBS employs over 400 technical engineers and business consultants throughout the Midwest (Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa) servicing customers within the education, government, healthcare, and commercial markets.
Heartland Business Systems
