August 2017
Heartland Business Systems Appoints New General Manager for Southern Wisconsin

Fast Growing IT Company Strengthens Resources in Madison and Milwaukee Wisconsin
 
 
MILWAUKEE - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Heartland Business Systems ("HBS"), LLC announced today that Scott Papador has joined the company as the General Manager of Southern Wisconsin. Scott brings over 30 years of experience in information technology to HBS. His most recent role was Chief Information Officer/Chief Technology Officer at MyHealthDirect; a cloud based, healthcare scheduling software company. As a founder, Scott oversaw the design, development, testing and implementation of the MyHealthDirect application platform, which is now deployed in the some of the largest health plans and health systems. In conjunction with his technological expertise, Scott was a vital member of the management team where his leadership experience in sales, marketing, client relationship management, and team development helped accelerate the company's growth.

Prior to his work at MyHealthDirect, Scott served as the Senior Vice President of Technology, Account Management & Strategy for USWeb. Scott started his career at IBM, where he worked for 14 years. At IBM, Scott acquired training in consultative selling, program management and quality assurance, and was selected to the IBM President's Class in Palo Alto, CA.

The Southern Wisconsin sales force have given Scott a warm welcome. Scott comments "I am excited to join the team at Heartland Business Systems and look forward to serve the company in the role of General Manager of Southern Wisconsin. I am impressed with the quality and depth of the entire staff, and am looking forward to a very rewarding tenure. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on top quality service."

Steve Velner, Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated "HBS has a strong presence in the Milwaukee and Madison area. We are very fortunate to have someone with Scott's extensive background and leadership abilities at the helm. The IT market is changing quickly, delivering the right solution while focusing on the customer's business outcome are vital to everyone's success. Our business and the strength of our customer relationships will continue to grow because of our tremendous local team and the leadership of Scott Papador."

To learn more about HBS, please visit the company site at http://www.hbs.net

About Heartland Business Systems
HBS is a premier provider of technology integration, consulting, infrastructure, business automation, and networking solutions. HBS employs over 400 technical engineers and business consultants throughout the Midwest (Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa) servicing customers within the education, government, healthcare, and commercial markets.

