Baby K'tan Named Winner in Loved By Parents Awards
The Baby K'tan Baby carrier is a Double Category Winner in the 7th Annual Loved by Parents Awards
The LBP Awards is one of the largest and most trusted parenting awards programs worldwide and is conducted annually. Products submitted are tested by parents and voted for by parents. Baby K'tan, LLC had previously won spots in the 2016 LBP Awards and add these to their growing list of accolades.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the innovatively designed ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.
For the complete list of 2017 LBP Award winners go to www.lbpawards.com/
Contact
Tali Zipper
***@babyktan.com
