 
News By Tag
* Baby Carrier
* Baby Sling
* Infant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Davie
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Baby K'tan Named Winner in Loved By Parents Awards

The Baby K'tan Baby carrier is a Double Category Winner in the 7th Annual Loved by Parents Awards
 
 
2017 LPB Winner
2017 LPB Winner
DAVIE, Fla. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier has been selected as a winner in two categories of the 2017 Loved By Parents (LBP) Awards; Platinum winner in the Best Baby Wrap Category and Gold winner in the Best Baby Sling Category.

The LBP Awards is one of the largest and most trusted parenting awards programs worldwide and is conducted annually. Products submitted are tested by parents and voted for by parents. Baby K'tan, LLC had previously won spots in the 2016 LBP Awards and add these to their growing list of accolades.

About Baby K'tan

Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the innovatively designed ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.

The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.

-------

For the complete list of 2017 LBP Award winners go to www.lbpawards.com/2017-winners.

Contact
Tali Zipper
***@babyktan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@babyktan.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Carrier, Baby Sling, Infant
Industry:Family
Location:Davie - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baby K'tan, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share