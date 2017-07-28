Country(s)
Industry News
Judson Press Title Demonstrates How Churches Can Progress
Blazing its own trail and ministry model, not only in terms of race and ethnicity, but also across other aspects of cultural diversity, the Evergreen Association implemented a regional governing structure through caucuses and consensus-based decision-making that ensures all voices are present and heard around the table.
This real-life experiment in inclusive ministry explores the struggles encountered and strategies employed along the way, and serves as an example to help churches structure ministry in a manner that respects and includes all. Find the full potential in your ministry as you exercise faithfulness in God's call to diversity and inclusion.
Format: Trade Paper Size: 5.5" x 8.5" Pub Date: August 2017
ISBN: 978-0-8170-1781-
Category:Christian Church / Leadership
Distribution:
MARCIA J. PATTON, PhD, MDiv, is the first executive minister of the newest American Baptist Churches USA region, the Evergreen Association. Prior to this appointment in 2004, she spent thirteen years as Associate Executive Minister with the American Baptist Churches of Northwest, and served as associate minister for churches in Pennsylvania, Utah, and New Jersey. Dr. Patton serves on the transition team with American Baptist Churches USA, and as a delegate to the National Council of Churches Assembly.
Media Contact
Linda Johnson-LeBlanc
610-768-2458
marketing@judsonpress.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse