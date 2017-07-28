Judson Press Title Demonstrates How Churches Can Progress

Intentionally Inclusive

-- The Christian church often mistakes multiculturalism for being inclusive. However, the latter requires an intentional effort to ensure that all cultures are present and fully participating in ministry. In, author Marcia Patton explores the unique story of the Evergreen Association of American Baptist Churches USA, and its vision for intentional community and genuine inclusivity.Blazing its own trail and ministry model, not only in terms of race and ethnicity, but also across other aspects of cultural diversity, the Evergreen Association implemented a regional governing structure through caucuses and consensus-based decision-making that ensures all voices are present and heard around the table.This real-life experiment in inclusive ministry explores the struggles encountered and strategies employed along the way, and serves as an example to help churches structure ministry in a manner that respects and includes all. Find the full potential in your ministry as you exercise faithfulness in God's call to diversity and inclusion.: Trade Paper: 5.5" x 8.5": August 2017: 978-0-8170-1781-: 156: $16.99:Christian Church / LeadershipSpring Arbor/Ingram Book Co., Anchor Distributors, Baker & TaylorMARCIA J. PATTON, PhD, MDiv, is the first executive minister of the newest American Baptist Churches USA region, the Evergreen Association. Prior to this appointment in 2004, she spent thirteen years as Associate Executive Minister with the American Baptist Churches of Northwest, and served as associate minister for churches in Pennsylvania, Utah, and New Jersey. Dr. Patton serves on the transition team with American Baptist Churches USA, and as a delegate to the National Council of Churches Assembly.