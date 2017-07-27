 
St. Anne's Credit Union Donates $30,000 to Bishop Connolly Science Labs

 
 
Bishop Connolly Donation 2017
Bishop Connolly Donation 2017
FALL RIVER, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Anne's Credit Union is proud to have donated $30,000 to Bishop Connolly's advancement initiative for their science, math and technology programs. St. Anne's specifically earmarked their donation for the school's Chemistry and Biotech Labs – allowing Connolly to make enhancements to the school's lab spaces and learning resources in science. St. Anne's Credit Union is proud to partner with Bishop Connolly to enhance the high caliber of learning in the community and expand access for many local families.

Shown in picture left to right are Christopher Myron, Bishop Connolly President & Principal and Eileen Danahey, St. Anne's Credit Union President & CEO.

About St. Anne's Credit Union:

Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936.  St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization.  For more information, please visit www.stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.

Click to Share