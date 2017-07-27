 
News By Tag
* Staffing And Recruiting
* LaSalle Network
* Nashville
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827


LaSalle Network Opens Office In Nashville

Staffing, Recruiting, Culture Firm Opens First Office in Tennessee
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Staffing And Recruiting
* LaSalle Network
* Nashville

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- LaSalle Network, a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm headquartered in Chicago, announced today the opening of its Nashville office. This marks the firm's sixth office and second outside of Illinois. The newest office will play an important role in further solidifying LaSalle Network's national presence in the staffing and recruiting industry.

"We have identified Nashville as a great area of opportunity for us," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network. "The city is home to a lot of top talent, as well as many booming industries, and I'm confident our brand will be able to have a big impact there."

LaSalle Network has hired Byron Johnson as Director of Nashville Operations to lead the company's newest office and train a team of recruiters there. Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience as a sales and operations professional, having led teams for Fortune 500 companies before. LaSalle Network plans to hire 15 recruiters to join Johnson's team in the next month. The office will specialize in administrative, call center, marketing and human resources recruiting.

The newest office comes after the company has hired 100 new employees in the past year, added an additional office in downtown Chicago, and continued organic revenue growth, landing on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 "Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America" list for ten consecutive years.

For hiring needs, or if seeking employment in the Nashville area, please contact Byron Johnson at bjohnson@lasallenetwork.com or 312-964-3911.

For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit lasallenetwork.com or contact Anna Niesen at 312-517-7023 or aniesen@lasallenetwork.com.

###

About LaSalle Network

LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-permanent and permanent positions. Its newest offering, Culture 20/20, works with companies of all sizes and industries to help them focus on what matters: Culture. Performance. Results. LaSalle Network has been listed on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 "Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America" list for 10 consecutive years, named by Staffing Industry Analysts as a top five "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" from 2011 to 2017, Glassdoor's 2016 "Best Places to Work," Inc. Magazine's 2016 "50 Best Workplaces," and Crain's Chicago Business' "Best Places to Work" list from 2014 to 2017. The firm has offices in downtown Chicago, Oak Brook, San Francisco and Nashville. For more information, please call 312-419-1700 or visit www.lasallenetwork.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@lasallenetwork.com Email Verified
Phone:3124191700
Tags:Staffing And Recruiting, LaSalle Network, Nashville
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LaSalle Network News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share