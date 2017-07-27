News By Tag
LaSalle Network Opens Office In Nashville
Staffing, Recruiting, Culture Firm Opens First Office in Tennessee
"We have identified Nashville as a great area of opportunity for us," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network. "The city is home to a lot of top talent, as well as many booming industries, and I'm confident our brand will be able to have a big impact there."
LaSalle Network has hired Byron Johnson as Director of Nashville Operations to lead the company's newest office and train a team of recruiters there. Johnson brings more than 15 years of experience as a sales and operations professional, having led teams for Fortune 500 companies before. LaSalle Network plans to hire 15 recruiters to join Johnson's team in the next month. The office will specialize in administrative, call center, marketing and human resources recruiting.
The newest office comes after the company has hired 100 new employees in the past year, added an additional office in downtown Chicago, and continued organic revenue growth, landing on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 "Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America" list for ten consecutive years.
For hiring needs, or if seeking employment in the Nashville area, please contact Byron Johnson at bjohnson@lasallenetwork.com or 312-964-3911.
For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit lasallenetwork.com or contact Anna Niesen at 312-517-7023 or aniesen@lasallenetwork.com.
About LaSalle Network
LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-
