The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show
"We wanted a true partner that would help us beyond taking and fulfilling exhibitor orders. The Expo Group's creativity and consistent focus on how to improve both the attendee and exhibitor experience will elevate the APWA Show for Snow," says Brenda Shaver, APWA Manager of Meetings.
APWA's Snow Conference will be May 6-9, 2018 in Indianapolis with about 2,500 public works and transportation professionals discussing the latest developments in winter maintenance, training for emergency situations and kicking the snow tires on new products and vehicles.
"Our team is excited about the opportunity to help APWA drive up its service levels and create a more meaningful experience overall for attendee members, exhibitors and sponsors," says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group's President and COO.
About APWA
The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.net)
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.
Dana Freker Doody
***@theexpogroup.com
