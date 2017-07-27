News By Tag
Storyboard That Moves to Harvard Square!
EdTech Startup relocates to the Innovation Hub, Alley Coworking Space
Storyboard That is the brainchild of Aaron Sherman, CEO, who says "We are very excited on the move to Alley in Cambridge. The office is open concept with plenty of room to meet and grow. The team from Alley are accommodating and open to many ideas. This is a great move for the company"
With over 2,000,000 storyboards created, Storyboard That has proven to be an engaging and enjoyable program in the classroom, business, and personal use. This web-based software offers a customizable art library that features drag-and-drop characters, scenes, props, and many different layouts to choose from.
Along with the award-winning digital storyboard creator, Storyboard That also offers over 300 Common Core-aligned teacher guides and lesson plans for use in ELA, History, Foreign Language, Special Ed, and STEM. As its newest feature, Storyboard That is pleased to announce that it is now available in many different languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, and German.
About Storyboard That: http://www.storyboardthat.com empowers users to create storyboards and graphic organizers with its award-winning, browser-based Storyboard Creator. Storyboard That has been featured in Free Tech 4 Teachers, Web English Teacher, TeacherCast, and Library Voice.
About Alley: Alley is an entrepreneurial hub where teams and individuals can grow their businesses surrounded by like minded people and work collaboratively in a supportive environment. Alley is a community with a workspace offering private office space, coworking
