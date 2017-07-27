News By Tag
Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida Welcomes Brian Colllins, ARNP
He will assist family practice physicians at the Cape Coral Family Practice office at 1255 Viscaya Parkway.
Collins is a graduate of Ohio University, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. He earned his Master of Science degree as a Primary Care Nurse Practitioner from Florida Gulf Coast University.
He has nine years of experience as a Registered Nurse in the emergency rooms of Lee Memorial Hospital and Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.
He is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and the National Institute of Health Stroke Scale.
Physicians' Primary Care of Southwest Florida, a physician-owned and operated medical practice, was formed in 1996 by many long practicing local physicians and has grown to become the largest independent multi-specialty primary care practice in Southwest Florida.
Medical specialties include family practice, internal medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, and pediatrics. Offices are conveniently located in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, and Lehigh Acres. For more information, visit www.ppcswfl.com.
