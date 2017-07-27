 
St. Anne's Credit Union Donates $500 to Boys and Girls Club of Fall River

 
 
Boys Girls Club donation 8 2017
Boys Girls Club donation 8 2017
FALL RIVER, Mass. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Anne's Credit Union recently donated $500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Fall River at the Credit Union's 23rd Annual Free Summer Concert. For the third year in a row, the local non-profit organization sold refreshments during the concert to raise money for their programs. St. Anne's Credit Union is proud to support the Boys and Girls Club of Fall River and to partner with them in their mission to strengthen and support the local youth in the community.

Shown in the picture left to right are Lee Zupkofska, St. Anne's Credit Union Vice President of Marketing, Bill Kiley, Boys and Girls Club Finance Director and Eileen Danahey, St. Anne's Credit Union President & CEO.

About St. Anne's Credit Union:

Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936.  St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization.  For more information, please visit www.stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.

Click to Share