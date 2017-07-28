News By Tag
North Country Business Products names new CEO and President
Jim began his career as a Field Technician for ACME Business Machines which was later purchased by NCBP in 2005. Over the years, his roles increased in responsibility with an initial focus on Hospitality products and services. Most recently, Jim has held the position of Senior Director of Service Operations with responsibility for the Professional Services, Field Service and the Customer Care Center addressing both Grocery and Hospitality verticals.
"We are very excited to have Jim Freed as the new CEO and President of North Country Business Products. Not only does he have the knowledge and experience in the industry, his personality and leadership style fits perfectly with the culture of our ESOP organization,"
Jim has been integral to the positive growth of the company. In the past, Jim led the development of implementation standards for the hospitality market which greatly improved the efficiency of installs. Jim has been leading a similar standards effort for our grocery customers, through an internal standards team and cross functional efficiency exercises.
Jim Freed, new CEO and President stated, "I am honored to receive this exciting new challenge! Our associates are the biggest assets we have in providing a positive customer experience and NCBP has some of the best and brightest. I am very enthusiastic about the future potential for NCBP."
We look forward to a great future for North Country Business Products with Jim Freed at its helm.
About North Country Business Products
North Country Business Products is one of the largest POS solution providers in the United States, partnering with such leading technology companies as: Toshiba, LOC, HP, Datalogic, and Oracle Hospitality. We optimize Grocery/Retail and Hospitality customer's business environments by providing progressive solutions and responsive support. NCBP currently has 14 locations and does business in over 20 states. As a 100% Employee Owned Company, our dedicated associate owners pride themselves by providing the best customer experience. For more information, please visit www.ncbpinc.com.
