Institute for Training and Coaching Launched by HumaNext
HumaNext, a US training and learning company, announced the launching of a first of its kind institute to empower corporate trainers and coaches to start and grow their business and boost their skills.
"What is unique about the Institute for Training and Coaching", said HumaNext President and CEO Francois Basili, "is that it caters to the needs of both corporate trainers and coaches". The two professions of corporate training and executive / life coaching have been generally separated, with separate organizations and associations serving the needs of each group, he continued.
The reality is that many trainers are being asked to offer coaching too. Many organizations offer coaching to their executives and managers, and often want their own training department to offer this service. But many trainers have not been schooled in coaching skills and tools.
On the other side, we have found that many coaches can benefit and increase their revenue stream by adding training to their offerings. Some of the skills can be transferrable from one field to the other.
HumaNext Institute for Training the Coaching is the only resource that makes it possible for trainers to become coaches, and for coaches to become trainers, delivering online programs for them to do this quickly and effectively, Basili added.
You can learn more at www.trainthetrainerglobal.com
