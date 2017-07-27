News By Tag
Orange County Medical Association Acquires New Headquarters
Principal Marshal Vogt of the Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, represented the Orange County Medical Association and Joe Winkelman of Colliers represented the seller, Kearny Real Estate.
"OCMA was looking for a new location they could customize to fit their specific needs," said Vogt. "5000 Campus Drive offered an ideal location, easily accessible by their members."
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties.
