Industry News





Orange County Medical Association Acquires New Headquarters

 
 
5000 Campus Drive, Newport Beach, California
5000 Campus Drive, Newport Beach, California
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Orange County Medical Association (OCMA) has purchased an 8,058-square-foot, freestanding, office building in the Newport Corporate Plaza for $3,134,562. The building is located at 5000 Campus Drive, Newport Beach.

Principal Marshal Vogt of the Orange office of Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, represented the Orange County Medical Association and Joe Winkelman of Colliers represented the seller, Kearny Real Estate.

"OCMA was looking for a new location they could customize to fit their specific needs," said Vogt. "5000 Campus Drive offered an ideal location, easily accessible by their members."

Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements.  Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties.  Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-associates.com/orange/ or follow us on Facebook (@LeeAssociates); LinkedIn (Lee&Associates-Orange), and Twitter (@LeeAssocOrange).
Source:Lee & Associates Orange
