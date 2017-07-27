Electrical Wholesalers Edmonton LTD (EWEL) Appointed as the Master Distributor for Drexan Products A

EDMONTON, Alberta
-- Drexan Energy Systems Inc. (Drexan) and Electrical Wholesalers Edmonton, Ltd. (EWEL) are pleased and proud to announce the appointment of EWEL as the exclusive, authorized, stocking Master Distributor for all Drexan products throughout the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The combination of Drexan's unique, high-quality, innovative products and EWEL's reputation for customer-care and solid service as well as technical and market expertise is a powerful addition in addressing the demands of Western Canada's industrial and commercial construction industries.
The partnership solidifies and strengthens the customer-focused businesses of both Drexan and EWEL. Drexan's longstanding reputation and expertise have made them a worldwide leader in the heating cable market. "We're pumped to have EWEL on board as our Western Canadian Master Distributor"
, says Steve Makar, Vice-President of Drexan. "EWEL's level of service and responsiveness matches what our customers expect from our products."
With innovative products like PipeGuard CMH, a direct replacement for series MI cable, Drexan is on the leading edge of heating cable technology. EWEL principal and COO Terry Black is enthusiastic about resources to make this work for everyone – especially our customers. From cable to controls to support, we're in."
ABOUT DREXAN
Drexan Energy Systems, Inc. (http://www.drexan.com/
) is a world-class manufacturer of self-regulating or constant wattage heating cables for freeze protection and process temperature maintenance in ordinary and hazardous areas. With research and development facilities in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada advanced manufacturing in Kelowna, British Columbia, and sales offices and affiliates throughout the world. Drexan Energy Systems, Inc. leads the way in providing the latest innovations in trace heating.ABOUT EWEL
Electrical Wholesalers Edmonton Ltd (EWEL) (http://www.ewel.ca/
) is a Western Canadian-owned and operated electrical wholesaler serving residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial sectors. From house wire and LED light bulbs to high-voltage switchgear and multi million-dollar job packages, EWEL excels in all ranges of electrical equipment supply. Founded in 1975, EWEL grew from a small warehouse with one telephone to a multi-branch operation serving the electrical equipment needs of Alberta and beyond.