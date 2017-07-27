News By Tag
Darrell Imbrosciano Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Darrell Imbrosciano Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Member of Catherine Rustin's Team
Imbrosciano's approach to real estate focuses on getting to know his clients and their needs, while having an enjoyable time in the process. His background in sales and customer service, along with his determination, networking ability and negotiating skills, help to create a rewarding real estate experience.
The Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Imbrosciano can be reached at (941) 212-7934 or darrell@rustinluxuryhomes.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
