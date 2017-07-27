Kosbe Offers Seminar on How To Maximize ROI on Your Tradeshow Booth

Contact

--Attendees will learn how to select the best tradeshows to exhibit their products or services, identify potential customers and communicate effectively with them, use your booth to effectively promote your brand, select door prizes which relate to your product or service and the intangible successes you can achieve from your booth. This workshop is intended for small business owners, entrepreneurs, marketing and event professionals, office administrative staff, managers and professional service providers.The seminar will be led by Aundrea Wilcox; KOSBE Executive Director, TSBDC Senior Business Counselor and GrowthWheel Certified Business Advisor™.and is a part of the training series offered TSBDC and KOSBE to empower and encourage small business community.The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8811;abhave@tsbdc.org;400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.