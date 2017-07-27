 
News By Tag
* Tradeshows
* Marketing And Promotions
* Small Businesses
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kingsport
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Kosbe Offers Seminar on How To Maximize ROI on Your Tradeshow Booth

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tradeshows
* Marketing And Promotions
* Small Businesses

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Kingsport - Tennessee - US

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host How to Maximize ROI on Your Tradeshow Booth on Monday, August 7, 2017 from 3:30 - 5:00 PM, at Your Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), Your Kingsport Chamber and TSBDC at ETSU Kingsport Affiliate Office.


Attendees will learn how to select the best tradeshows to exhibit their products or services, identify potential customers and communicate effectively with them, use your booth to effectively promote your brand, select door prizes which relate to your product or service and the intangible successes you can achieve from your booth. This workshop is intended for small business owners, entrepreneurs, marketing and event professionals, office administrative staff, managers and professional service providers.

The seminar will be led by Aundrea Wilcox; KOSBE Executive Director, TSBDC Senior Business Counselor and GrowthWheel Certified Business Advisor™.

This event is FREE and is a part of the training series offered TSBDC and KOSBE to empower and encourage small business community.

Register online at http://www.kosbe.org/events.

The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8811; abhave@tsbdc.org; 400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.

The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.

Contact
Aditi Bhave
***@kingsportchamber.org
End
Source:KOSBE
Email:***@kingsportchamber.org
Tags:Tradeshows, Marketing And Promotions, Small Businesses
Industry:Marketing
Location:Kingsport - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kingsport Office of Small Business Development News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share