Primitive Tragedy Leads to Present Day Medical Improvements
Seniors can test their own balance at home with a simple test called the One-Legged Standing Test. In a safe place with handholds, possibly with another person to catch you if you lose your balance, hold onto a countertop and raise one foot off the floor. Standing on one leg, let go of the countertop. If you lose your balance and you have to grab the countertop within 30 seconds, you have balance deficits that could lead to a fall.
Americans can find more comprehensive balance testing at FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers with the BODYQ (www.MyBodyQ.com), a screening tool that identifies areas of concern in balance, strength, flexibility, vision and hearing. All these body functions help older adults maintain their balance. The One-Legged Standing Test is also part of the BODYQ. The final result of the 30-minute BODYQ are test scores in each of these body functions that help physical therapists design individualized, medically-based exercise programs for their clients to diminish risk of falling and prevent injury.
Like many Americans, Lucy could have benefited from an individual analysis of the multiple factors that can cause a fall. Friends and family can help their aging loved one feel comfortable living at home by preventing a fall that results in an injury, hospitalization or death. Discover your local FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center at 6921 W. Archer Ave. Chicago, Illinois. (773) 586.2768. Read more about Lucy's life and death at Science: http://www.sciencemag.org/
About FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers provides science-driven practices and therapy treatments. FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers have 232 locations in 36 states and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. www.FYZICAL.com
Daniel J. O’Connor, PT
