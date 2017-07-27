 
Pulse of the City News Honors Repeat Customer Satisfaction Award Winners

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction award winners have all earned the award by receiving the highest possible rating of 5 stars.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Pulse of the City News announces its most recent Pulse Customer Satisfaction Award winners, including consecutive-year winners in the roofing, new home construction/renovation, and paving industries.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Maynard Roofing Company of Taunton, Mass., (maynardroofingco.com) is a four-time Pulse Award winner. Founded in 1984, Maynard Roofing has established a strong reputation for providing quality roofing services for both commercial and residential projects. The company specializes in hand nailing, but prides itself on the ability to perform a wide range of roofing tasks. For more information, visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34u2w2....

America's Best Contractors of Billings, Mt., (americasbestcontractorsincorporated.com) earned its third straight Pulse Award in 2017. With more than 40 years of experience in the contracting industry, America's Best Contractors is committed to working with homeowners and their insurance companies to provide the best quality and most expertly installed roofing, gutters and siding. No job is too complicated for the company's friendly, customer-focused team. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/44y2133453/Americas-Best-Contractor/Billings/MT.

Keyner Construction in Amarillo, Texas, (keynerconstruction.com) is also a three-time Pulse Award winner. The firm offers a full range of residential remodeling and new home construction services, investing time and care into every project to ensure the best design, craftsmanship and overall experience for homeowners. Keyner Construction's business model is based on old-fashioned values such as taking pride in its work, caring about homeowners' needs and keeping its promises, which leads to long-term relationships with many of its clients. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34w2u2....

John Cooper Paving & Sealing, Inc. in Abington, Mass., (cooperdriveways.com) is also a three-time Pulse Award winner. Since 1946, the family business has offered professional paving solutions for big and small jobs. Serving commercial and residential clients, John Cooper Paving & Sealing handles driveway installations, resurfacing and overlaying, walkways, basketball courts, sealcoating, repairs/patching, and dry wells. The company's goal is to achieve customer satisfaction through its personal and professional manner, highest work quality, and particular attention to every client's needs. Visit the company's Award Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/b4y20314/John-Cooper-Paving-and-Sealing-Inc/Abington/MA.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

