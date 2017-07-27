News By Tag
Speed Drone Ospreyd-14D Reinvents Air Sports and Filming, Model sport lives air fighting
Speed Drone Ospreyd-14D Reinvents Air Sports and Filming Crowdfunding Campaign for Top Notch Drone For Live Streaming and Capturing Photos in Real Time
It uses servo and Pilot control. The front and rear cameras are mounted to givephotographers and videographers their money's worth. The aviation experts can alsolive-stream flights in real time. Help David and his team bring the speed drone to life inthe fast lane by financing this project on Indiegogo. Just US$550 will be enough tobring this drone to delighted customers all over the world.
One stunning feature of this drone is its unique speed game. Fashioned after the sharpOsprey, this drone will be part of a game of wits and speed too. The game involves thefight for control of a target between two Osprey drones, much like the battle for fishbetween the two powerful birds.
With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.
