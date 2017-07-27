Speed Drone Ospreyd-14D Reinvents Air Sports and Filming, Model sport lives air fighting

Speed Drone Ospreyd-14D Reinvents Air Sports and Filming Crowdfunding Campaign for Top Notch Drone For Live Streaming and Capturing Photos in Real Time

Media Contact

Mr. David Lucky

***@dlucky-big.eu Mr. David Lucky

End

-- The Speed Drone Ospreyd-14D is not your average speed drone. Designed by ex testpilots and ace aircraft engineer David Lucky, this German drone is the hallmark ofefficiency and technology at its best. The speed is of a wide and varied range and thedrone offers left, front, right and back rolls apart from a smooth takeoff. What sets thisdrone apart is it loops and speeds like an airplane and slows down to land like achopper. With a lightweight engine enabling superior performance and easy flight astaggering 100m high, this drone has a massive horizontal range of 400m.It uses servo and Pilot control. The front and rear cameras are mounted to givephotographers and videographers their money's worth. The aviation experts can alsolive-stream flights in real time. Help David and his team bring the speed drone to life inthe fast lane by financing this project on Indiegogo. Just US$550 will be enough tobring this drone to delighted customers all over the world.One stunning feature of this drone is its unique speed game. Fashioned after the sharpOsprey, this drone will be part of a game of wits and speed too. The game involves thefight for control of a target between two Osprey drones, much like the battle for fishbetween the two powerful birds.With just a few days left in the campaign, we seek all supporters to pitch in withcontributions. If you are unable to make donations, kindly share details about thecampaign on social media.