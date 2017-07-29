News By Tag
Blankhood Exhibition Brings 5 Innovative and Creative Artists to the Fore
I am producing an exhibition in Durham, NC to raise awareness of the work five emerging artists have produced and the issues their work relates to.
Your support can make a difference to the exhibition, given that budget cuts are soughtfor national endowments for arts to the tune of USD 119 million, leaving only USD 30million for artists to make their mark, in a release by Washington Post. From artist talksfeaturing the social and political conditions of African American life and identity in theUS to raising 83% of the budget for this art initiative solely through contributions,Jordan seeks to galvanize creativity and sustain the growing momentum of the artmovement for everyone, through similar endeavors.Help Jordan and his team of artists meet the challenge of limited financial support forcultural and artistic events, and help them to find a voice, where budget cuts are outto crush it. You can donate funds (the campaign seeks US$14500 for the Blankhoodexhibition on the concept of Rite of Passage).
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Jordan T. Robinson
***@gmail.com
