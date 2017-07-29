 
Blankhood Exhibition Brings 5 Innovative and Creative Artists to the Fore

I am producing an exhibition in Durham, NC to raise awareness of the work five emerging artists have produced and the issues their work relates to.
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- An arts administrator pursuing his passion making a living in this field, Jordan T.Robinson is spearheading this crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for giving 5talented artists a chance to showcase their work. Building the vision of an art infusedcommunity through creative projects, funded by administrative and creative services,support for artists is now sought by him for a chance for fulfilling the mission of bringart to the public. The contributions made are sought for shipping and handling artistworks, paying for the stay and transport of the artists. Higher level donations are alsosought for paying an honorarium to the artists for their time and creative efforts.Restricted donations go where the donor intends.

Your support can make a difference to the exhibition, given that budget cuts are soughtfor national endowments for arts to the tune of USD 119 million, leaving only USD 30million for artists to make their mark, in a release by Washington Post. From artist talksfeaturing the social and political conditions of African American life and identity in theUS to raising 83% of the budget for this art initiative solely through contributions,Jordan seeks to galvanize creativity and sustain the growing momentum of the artmovement for everyone, through similar endeavors.Help Jordan and his team of artists meet the challenge of limited financial support forcultural and artistic events, and help them to find a voice, where budget cuts are outto crush it. You can donate funds (the campaign seeks US$14500 for the Blankhoodexhibition on the concept of Rite of Passage).

Campaign page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/blankhood-exhibition#/

Media Contact
Jordan T. Robinson
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Blankhood Exhibition
Email:***@gmail.com
Art, Indiegogo
Arts
Durham - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Projects
