Confidence & Resiliency in Women's Leadership Expert Jenny Evans to Speak at MGM Resorts Foundation

How, amid the increasingly stressful demands at work and home, can women build confidence, resiliency, and a vision for what they want to become? Author, keynote speaker, and resiliency expert Jenny Evans will share the best strategies.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Keynote speaker Jenny Evans will share the best strategies that inspire and empower women to seek their highest level of personal and professional goals at the annual MGM Resorts Foundation Conference, the nation's new forum to promote women's personal and professional development and advancement, on August 7 and 8 in Las Vegas.

Evans says, "Confidence is the foundation for becoming a strong leader, pursuing challenge, taking risk and putting one's self in positions to learn and grow."

Among the top outcomes a confident, bold and resilient woman can gain are to:

   -   Become clear on your values and use them to guide decision making at work and home.

   -   Consciously nurture your mind and body with input that makes you understand your power and worth.

   -   Make time and space to get grounded and recharged.

   -   Understand your body is a tool for feeling strong, confident and capable.

    -  And live a bold, energized and resilient life.

Through an interactive and engaging program, Evans will teach how to live and lead more purposefully, audaciously tackle the stress and demands of life and create a lifestyle that will sustain energy and wellbeing.

Women will leave with a personalized plan for taking action in the interrelated areas of inner reflection, thoughtful input, strategic movement and regular recovery.

And, they'll have a clear vision of who and what they want to become, what they want to achieve and, most importantly, how to execute it successfully.

Jenny has spoken on the TEDx stage, writes as a blogger for The Huffington Post and was NBC KARE 11's Health & Fitness expert for over four years. She has been quoted on National Public Radio, in Health Magazine and Women's Health, while being showcased on FastCompany.com, Inc.com, Entrepreneur.com, Shape.com and Elle.com.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with an emphasis on Psychology from the University of Minnesota, has been an American Council on Exercise Certified Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor for over 20 years, and is a certified Exercise Nutritionist. In her spare time she is a competitive athlete, races duathlons and is an aerial arts performer…because you never know when you're going to need a backup plan.

Jenny's corporate client list includes Yale School of Management, AT&T, Estée Lauder Companies, Comcast, Nationwide, Ameriprise Financial, Procter & Gamble, Target and many other Fortune 500 companies.

For more information, please see http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org/womensleadershipconfe... and

http://ph-performance.com

