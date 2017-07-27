 
News By Tag
* Plastic Molding
* Thermoset Plastics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ithaca
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

Custom molding specialists, Universal Bearings Plastics Division

Universal Bearings Plastics Division is the Molder of Choice for Precision Products
 
 
Universal Bearings Plastics Division
Universal Bearings Plastics Division
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Plastic Molding
Thermoset Plastics

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Ithaca - Michigan - US

ITHACA, Mich. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Division is a growing plastic molding company, serving the automotive, aerospace, electrical, petroleum and consumer goods industries. Their reputation for innovation and quality continues to grow through the use of industry best practices and their adherence to the highest quality standards.

Under the direction and leadership of Universal Bearings LLC (a HANWHA company), located in Bremen, Indiana with the goal of diversifying and complimenting their world class traditional needle roller bearing manufacturing company. Universal Bearings has joined with other plastic manufacturing companies in the growing plastics industry trend of light-weighting (the reduction of an autos curb weight), among other benefits.  Many other markets are taking advantage of the use of polymers for products and assemblies to meet the every changing needs of today's consumers.

Specializing in custom molding and secondary processing of thermoset and thermoplastic molded products and assemblies, Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Div. can offer a wide array of material choices.  With the ability for thermosetting material to replace traditional material IE metals, cost savings can be obtained via part weight reduction and processing costs.

Thermoset Plastics provide a more cost effective solution due to lower tooling costs, the elimination of costly secondary machining processes and lower material cost. Uses include Heat shields and protecting components, Oil field components and Driveline applications such as oil pans, valve, and differential covers.  Thrust washer, bushing, stator caps and spacer have been successfully produced using thermoset materials.

General purpose and engineered thermoplastics have evolved to reduce weight, improve properties, control cost and meet a wide variety of customer needs and specifications.

Thermoplastics are exceptionally versatile and provide benefits such as lower weight, resistance to heat and corrosion, and can be molded within a specific tolerance. Many applications that were once made exclusively of metal components such as automotive, agriculture, construction, recreation, defense and consumer goods benefit from thermoplastic conversions due to their heat resistance, higher dimensional control and resistance to UV, heat, and water.

The growing number of thermoset and thermoplastics applications are a testament to the continued research and technological advances in the industry.

Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Division, prides themselves on staying at the leading edge of plastic parts manufacturers by providing their customers with quality parts, outstanding service, and innovative solutions to meet their needs.

Contact Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Division today at 1-989-875-4191 *103 to discuss your project specifications or visit our website http://www.ubllcplastics.com to learn more.

Contact
Chad DesRochers
***@univbrg.com
End
Source:Universal Bearings Plastic Division
Email:***@univbrg.com Email Verified
Tags:Plastic Molding, Thermoset Plastics
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ithaca - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BANG! Web Site Design Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share