Custom molding specialists, Universal Bearings Plastics Division
Universal Bearings Plastics Division is the Molder of Choice for Precision Products
Under the direction and leadership of Universal Bearings LLC (a HANWHA company), located in Bremen, Indiana with the goal of diversifying and complimenting their world class traditional needle roller bearing manufacturing company. Universal Bearings has joined with other plastic manufacturing companies in the growing plastics industry trend of light-weighting (the reduction of an autos curb weight), among other benefits. Many other markets are taking advantage of the use of polymers for products and assemblies to meet the every changing needs of today's consumers.
Specializing in custom molding and secondary processing of thermoset and thermoplastic molded products and assemblies, Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Div. can offer a wide array of material choices. With the ability for thermosetting material to replace traditional material IE metals, cost savings can be obtained via part weight reduction and processing costs.
Thermoset Plastics provide a more cost effective solution due to lower tooling costs, the elimination of costly secondary machining processes and lower material cost. Uses include Heat shields and protecting components, Oil field components and Driveline applications such as oil pans, valve, and differential covers. Thrust washer, bushing, stator caps and spacer have been successfully produced using thermoset materials.
General purpose and engineered thermoplastics have evolved to reduce weight, improve properties, control cost and meet a wide variety of customer needs and specifications.
Thermoplastics are exceptionally versatile and provide benefits such as lower weight, resistance to heat and corrosion, and can be molded within a specific tolerance. Many applications that were once made exclusively of metal components such as automotive, agriculture, construction, recreation, defense and consumer goods benefit from thermoplastic conversions due to their heat resistance, higher dimensional control and resistance to UV, heat, and water.
The growing number of thermoset and thermoplastics applications are a testament to the continued research and technological advances in the industry.
Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Division, prides themselves on staying at the leading edge of plastic parts manufacturers by providing their customers with quality parts, outstanding service, and innovative solutions to meet their needs.
Contact Universal Bearings LLC Plastics Division today at 1-989-875-4191 *103 to discuss your project specifications or visit our website http://www.ubllcplastics.com to learn more.
Contact
Chad DesRochers
***@univbrg.com
End
